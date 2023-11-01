Sonic Dream Team will explore 'a bizarre world of dreams' on Apple Arcade

Sega has announced a new 3D platformer Sonic game. Titled Sonic Dream Team, this next instalment in the iconic series will be exclusively coming to Apple Arcade.

Following a return to the classic 2D platformer style in Sonic Superstars, it looks like Sonic Dream Team is going to have a more modern take. The official announcement trailer depicts a few levels and a ton of great characters who will appear in this next 3D platformer.

In this "bizarre world of dreams," Sonic and his friends must prevent Dr. Eggman's evil plan and his strange dreams from coming true. You will be able to get your hands on this next title on December 5, 2023, but it will launch exclusively on Apple Arcade. According to the game's page on the App Store, it will be playable on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

From what we've seen in the trailer, it looks like players will be able to control six characters; Sonic, Tails, Amy, Knuckles, Rouge, or Cream. While this is a fantastic spread of loveable characters, we'd be lying if we didn't point out that the apparent lack of Shadow in this lineup is quite disappointing.

We also get to see a few levels in the launch trailer. There looks to be the iconic ring-chasing traversal throughout dream-like landscapes, and some interesting-looking boss fights. One such battle includes a gigantic crab, while another sees an Eggman robot firing white-hot laser beams.

Only time will tell how this upcoming Sonic game will be received. The iPhone touchscreen experience may be significantly different from what players are used to, having previously used PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, or PC to play other titles. This being said, here's hoping that Sonic Dream Team provides fans with an accessible and fantastic 3D platforming experience.

If you're a fan of this fast and furious franchise, then be sure to check out our definitive ranking of the best Sonic games which are all available to play right now.