The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will feature 3 ‘Lost Levels’ Sony confirms

Sony has revealed a bit more information about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered , and has confirmed that players will be able to play three previously cut ‘Lost Levels’ when the game launches.

The Lost Levels are playable sequences that were removed from the original version of The Last of Us Part 2 during its development. As a result, they’re not fully finished, but each of them will include developer commentary to give greater insight into what went into their creation (and the game as a whole).

As has been revealed on the remaster’s PlayStation Store page , the three Lost Levels have been named as “Sewers, Jackson Party, and Boar Hunt.” We’ve actually seen glimpses of a couple of these already in the game’s trailer. One clip shows Ellie walking around a snowy Jackson at night, with lights decorating the trees (seemingly a playable sequence that will tie into the cutscene shown in the final game where Ellie dances with Dina). As for the Boar Hunt, we’ve also seen a snippet of Ellie running with a gun while following a trail of blood which may well be from the unseen level.

More mysterious though is the Sewers level, which doesn’t appear to have been shown off at all at this point. In the original version of Part 2, Ellie briefly explores a sewer-like location during Seattle Day Two when on her way to the hospital. However, this is a very short section, so it’s not clear if this cut level will take place in the same location or if it’ll be something entirely different. Either way, an extended, dark, underground section sounds like the stuff of nightmares, so you may need to brace yourself.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is set to release exclusively on PS5 on January 19, 2024.