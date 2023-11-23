The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will feature 3 ‘Lost Levels’ Sony confirms
One of them has the potential to be seriously spooky
Sony has revealed a bit more information about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, and has confirmed that players will be able to play three previously cut ‘Lost Levels’ when the game launches.
The Lost Levels are playable sequences that were removed from the original version of The Last of Us Part 2 during its development. As a result, they’re not fully finished, but each of them will include developer commentary to give greater insight into what went into their creation (and the game as a whole).
As has been revealed on the remaster’s PlayStation Store page, the three Lost Levels have been named as “Sewers, Jackson Party, and Boar Hunt.” We’ve actually seen glimpses of a couple of these already in the game’s trailer. One clip shows Ellie walking around a snowy Jackson at night, with lights decorating the trees (seemingly a playable sequence that will tie into the cutscene shown in the final game where Ellie dances with Dina). As for the Boar Hunt, we’ve also seen a snippet of Ellie running with a gun while following a trail of blood which may well be from the unseen level.
More mysterious though is the Sewers level, which doesn’t appear to have been shown off at all at this point. In the original version of Part 2, Ellie briefly explores a sewer-like location during Seattle Day Two when on her way to the hospital. However, this is a very short section, so it’s not clear if this cut level will take place in the same location or if it’ll be something entirely different. Either way, an extended, dark, underground section sounds like the stuff of nightmares, so you may need to brace yourself.
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is set to release exclusively on PS5 on January 19, 2024.
It’s Black Friday tomorrow, and Black Friday gaming deals are already readily available online. Be sure to check out our best Black Friday PS5 deals page for some bargains.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Catherine is a News Writer for TechRadar Gaming. Armed with a journalism degree from The University of Sheffield, she was sucked into the games media industry after spending far too much time on her university newspaper writing about Pokémon and cool indie games, and realising that was a very cool job, actually. She previously spent 19 months working at GAMINGbible as a full-time journalist. She loves all things Nintendo, and will never stop talking about Xenoblade Chronicles.
Most Popular
By Elie Gould
By Matt Evans