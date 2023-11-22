A $6.3 billion lawsuit over PlayStation Store prices has been granted approval to go to trial

A lawsuit against Sony Interactive Entertainment, which alleges that the company has imposed “excessive and unfair prices” on PlayStation Store customers, has been granted approval to go to trial in the UK.

The lawsuit was filed by consumer champion Alex Neill last year on behalf of approximately 8.9 million UK customers, who she believes have been overcharged up to £5 billion (around $6.26 billion) for digital purchases on the PlayStation Store over the last six years. It’s alleged that Sony has abused “its dominant position” in the market and has a “near monopoly on the sale of digital games and add-on content through its control of the PlayStation Store.”

Furthermore, Neill alleges that the company is able to enforce “strict terms” on game developers and publishers which result in Sony charging a commission of around 30% on digital purchases, resulting in higher prices for consumers (via PlayStation You Owe Us ).

As outlined in a press release yesterday (November 21), Neill has been granted approval to go to trial, meaning that the claim has been certified by the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT). If the lawsuit is successful, Sony could face between £600 million and £5 billion (roughly $752 million and $6.26 billion) in damages before interest, and each proposed class member (person affected) could potentially receive between £67 and £562 (around $84 and $704) before interest in compensation.

“This is the first step in ensuring consumers get back what they’re owed as a result of Sony breaking the law. PlayStation gamers’ loyalty has been taken advantage of by Sony who have been charging them excessive prices for years,” Neill said in a statement. “It is significant that the competition court has recognised Sony must explain its actions by ordering them to trial. With this action, we are seeking to put a stop to this unlawful conduct and ensure customers are compensated.”

The press release states that anyone in the UK who purchased any digital games or in-game content between August 19, 2016, and August 19, 2022, is potentially entitled to compensation.