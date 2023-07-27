The Sims-like open-world Life By You has had early access delayed into 2024

Paradox has confirmed that Life By You and its early access has been pushed back from September of this year to March 2024.

The new Sims-like game developed by Paradox is seen by many as the kick-up the butt the renowned The Sims series has needed for a long time. However, according to a recent press release, we won't see this healthy competition come to fruition for some time.

Eager players will now be able to get their hands on this much-anticipated upcoming game on March 5, 2024. "The additional time gives the development studio, Paradox Tectonic, the ability to improve the game’s visuals and UI", General Manager Rod Humble said. "These improvements will not only affect the overall look and feel of the game but will make it a more well-rounded experience for players."

Paradox Tectonic will also use the extra time to fine-tune mod tools that will eventually be available for all players to create with.

Life By You is currently available to pre-order on the Epic Games store for $39.99/ £34.99/ AUD$66.75. It'll also be available to pre-order on Steam for the same price once early access launches on March 5, 2024.

The pre-order did include The Life Begins pack, as well as the Jumpstart Fashion, Vehicle: Vintage Scooter, and Walls to Floors Decor packs. But now Paradox Tectonic has added an extra bonus for all players at the start of early access: the Nightclub Vibe pack. Those who have already purchased the pre-order must re-do their order before the new early access date to gain this pack. Fear not though, as you can still get your money back for the original purchase, as Epic will automatically refund that.

