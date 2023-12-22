The Day Before servers will shut down next month - Steam to ‘proactively refund all remaining players’

It’s been confirmed that The Day Before’s servers will be shut down on January 22, 2024, as developer Fntastic has now “officially ceased operations.”

In a statement posted on The Day Before Twitter / X account today (December 22), those who supported the game were thanked, but were told: “Unfortunately, without a development team, we had no alternative choice but to officially close the project.”

Furthermore, the statement added that while the game’s publisher, Mytona, had already been working alongside Steam to “facilitate refunds for all game purchasers,” going forward, “Steam will now proactively refund all remaining players.”

The Day Before released in early access on Steam on December 7, but just four days later, Fntastic announced its closure , and stated that the game had “failed financially, and we lack the funds to continue.”

It said at the time: “We invested all our efforts, resources, and man-hours into the development of The Day Before, which was our first huge game. We really wanted to release new patches to reveal the full potential of the game, but unfortunately, we don’t have the funding to continue the work.”

This series of events led to a lot of players expressing their anger and disappointment over the situation on social media. Responding to one of these, the official Fntastic Twitter / X account wrote : “This was our first big experience. S**t happens ."

Even before its early access release, The Day Before was delayed multiple times, and, earlier this year, it was temporarily delisted from Steam .

A few days before the early-access launch, Fntastic released another statement in which it addressed those "who didn't believe in us." It added: “Please don't accuse us of scamming: that's not true . We didn't take a penny from anyone. Please don’t accuse us of asset flip: that’s not true also. Our team worked day and night for five years to make our dream game a reality.”