The 2008 Strong Bad flash game is now playable on Steam

Dangeresque: The Roomisode Triangulate, the 2008 flash browser game, has received a remaster for PC.

The point-and-click adventure game is now available on Steam and itch.io - with a potential iOS release incoming - and has been remastered and expanded with all new graphics, animations, cutscenes, and full voice acting.

In the goofy pixel game, players take the role of Dangeresque, "the world's greatest private eye/crooked cop," as he puzzles his way through three bite-sized "Roomisodes."

In Roomisode one, players will need to fake-solve a cold case to avoid a jail sentence from The Chief; Roomisode two will feature a team-up with the character Renaldo; while the final episode and puzzle tasks the bad cop with a security side job for Perducci.

Each room is a mini, separate, standalone story with its own puzzles to solve. Along the way, the player will also meet a series of other eccentric characters, while collecting level-specific items too.

The Dangeresque games are a spin-off of Strong Bad, which originated from Homestar Runner, a series of animated flash videos created by Matt and Mike Chapman aka The Brothers Chaps. Matt himself voiced the character, as well as co-creating the series.

The pair were notable on YouTube back in the day - almost 15 years to be exact - and were best known for their comedic videos and animations, and of course the creation of Strong Bad. The episodes are still available to watch on YouTube.

Another inspired game from 2008 called Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People: Season 1 from Telltale is also available on Steam right now. This one isn't a remaster, but a port of the original flash game that you can still experience the same way.

