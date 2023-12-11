Lethal Company's next update brings an arachnophobia mode, which is too funny to be true

Despite Lethal Company being in early access, players still have tons of great content to enjoy, and the developer, Zeekerss, is getting ready to add even more hilarious and terrifying changes.

This fantastic multiplayer horror game sees players explore several moons in teams of four while trying to collect scrap, which they will use to pay the big bad company. All the while, you'll need to survive deadly traps and scary monsters galore. There are also tons of great items you can use to aid you in your efforts. While the ladder can, at times, do more harm than good, other tools like the zap gun and teleporter have proved critical in saving the lives of your fellow teammates.

The new update 45 brings all sorts of new items, monsters, and settings to Lethal Company. Players can now enjoy spray paint, killer Nutcrackers, and dramatic masks that will latch onto your soul. The mask, in particular, has some interesting roots, with it resembling and acting like SCP-035, from popular fan project the SCP Foundation. This creepy object can latch onto players and control them, making for one heck of a disquieting addition.

However, the funniest update by far has to be Lethal Company's new arachnophobia setting. For those who are unaware, one of the most prolific monsters in this multiplayer horror game is the giant spider, which roams the dark corridors, waiting to tie an unsuspecting company recruits up to its web. So, for those who don't want to face the monster anymore, the new arachnophobia setting can replace these fuzzy beasts with just the word 'spider.'

The full patch notes are as follows, and they make for an interesting read:

Added chemistry flasks and dramatic Masks, Nutcrackers with guns and spray paint cans for funs.

Rail cheese has been nearly destroyed, but the forest giant is easier to avoid.

Added to radar boosters the “flash” command, and the ship’s new “signal translator” will be in great demand.

Keybind settings are in, and I gave the item delivery ship a jolly spin.

Gravity is more dangerous, but improved Mansion map generations will be good for us.

Arachnophobia mode will ease your fear, and I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

For more hilarious and terrifying titles which you need to try out be sure to check out the best co-op games and the best indie horror games.