Marvel Snap is still not working in the US following 'surprise' ban

Marvel Snap is still not available in the US

It was caught up in the recent TikTok ban

Service is expected to resume soon, with affected players receiving compensation

Mobile card game Marvel Snap was one of the unexpected casualties of the US TikTok ban, with the app becoming unavailable early yesterday morning.

“A law banning Marvel Snap has been enacted in the U.S,” reads a message displayed to users in the region. “Unfortunately, that means you can’t use Marvel Snap for now. Rest assured, we’re working to restore our service in the U.S. Please stay tuned!.”

If you’re wondering why it was affected, Marvel Snap was developed by mobile studio Second Dinner and published by Nuverse, a subsidiary of TikTok owner ByteDance. Still, the decision to take the game offline in the US was a “surprise” to the developer, per a recent post to its official X / Twitter account.

Unfortunately, MARVEL SNAP is temporarily unavailable in U.S. app stores and is unavailable to play in the U.S. This outage is a surprise to us and wasn't planned. MARVEL SNAP isn’t going anywhere. We’re actively working on getting the game up as soon as possible and will…January 19, 2025

TikTok was also briefly unavailable, though service has since resumed in anticipation of an executive order that will be signed by incoming President Donald Trump. That does not appear to be the case for Marvel Snap, however, with many users on social media still reporting that they are completely unable to access the game.

The latest word from Second Dinner is that it has “been working around the clock to bring Marvel Snap back up in the US and hope to have it back online within 24 hours.” We also now know that players will be “compensated for their lost time” so there’s no need to worry about your missed daily challenges if you currently can’t play.

Fingers crossed that the game will be back soon, or we’ll all have to find something else to do while sitting on the toilet.

