The Razer Kishi Ultra has had its price slashed in the UK, letting you pick up the best mobile controller for less

If you love titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, then a proper mobile controller can be a brilliant investment. Thankfully, the best mobile controller that I've ever tested has received its first truly substantial discount.

The Razer Kishi Ultra has had its price slashed to just £136.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon in the UK. That's a £13 discount and the absolute lowest-ever price that we have seen at the retailer.

It's the first time that it's gone below the £145 mark and a very noteworthy discount given the quality of the accessory.

Today's best mobile controller deal

Razer Kishi Ultra: was £149.99 now £136.99 at Amazon

The Razer Kishi Ultra is quite simply the best mobile controller on the market right now. Top-notch console-quality controls, brilliant software, and compatibility with a wide range devices via USB-C make it a brilliant option for mobile gamers.

The Razer Kishi Ultra is one of the few gaming products that I have ever awarded a full five out of five stars. It's quite simply the best mobile controller that I've ever tested, with some of the most comfortable ergonomics on the market. It's highly responsive and perfect for the fast-paced action of any mobile first-person shooter games.

It's a full console controller size too, so absolutely ideal for game streaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon Luna. This is all on top of a robust software offering, with features like a virtual controller mode.

Throw in the eye-catching, customizable RGB lighting and the innovative directional haptics and you have an absolutely phenomenal mobile gaming experience.