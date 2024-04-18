Razer announces the Kishi Ultra mobile controller - and we’ve already gone hands-on

Gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer has unveiled the Razer Kishi Ultra, a brand new high-end mobile controller that's available now for $149.99 / £149.99.

Rather than a traditional mobile controller, the Razer Kishi Ultra looks most like a regular console controller that’s been carved in two. It’s the company's first mobile controller to feature full-sized grips, thumbsticks, triggers, and buttons, providing a portable gaming experience that’s as close to playing on a console as possible.

Like other Razer controllers, the Razer Kishi Ultra uses tactile mechanical switches for its buttons, including a delightfully clicky concave D-pad. On top of all of the inputs that you would find on a standard Xbox Wireless Controller, it offers two small programmable buttons located next to the triggers for an extra level of customization. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Razer product without some RGB lighting, which is located in a glowing strip on the edge of each grip.

On the bottom of the controller is a USB-C port, allowing you to charge your device as you play, and a 3.5mm headphone jack that’s perfect for use with any of the best gaming earbuds. In addition to compatibility with the existing Razer Nexus app, which offers a Virtual Controller Mode to play touchscreen-only games, the controller features Razer Sensa HD Haptics, a new multi-directional haptic feedback system.

As a USB-C peripheral, the controller works with Android or iPhone 15 phones in addition to iPad mini and 8-inch Android tablets. It can also be used as a wired PC controller, which might come in handy if you find yourself needing a controller in a pinch. While the feature is fully compatible with Android and PC, it is worth bearing in mind that the Razer Sensa HD Haptics aren’t available on iOS just yet.

Early impressions

I’ve been testing the Razer Kishi Ultra for two days now and have been very impressed so far. The large grips are a huge improvement on the overly-cramped design of competitors like the Backbone One, while the full-size thumbsticks and buttons make it much easier to hop between mobile and console gaming by entirely removing the need to constantly readjust to different size controls.

After playing a couple Call of Duty Warzone Mobile matches on a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, I found that the controller is an absolute treat when paired with an iPad mini and an Apple Arcade subscription. From Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop to Sonic Dream Team, every game that I’ve tested so far has worked flawlessly and been a complete joy to explore. The brilliantly crisp 8.3-inch screen of the iPad mini puts the comparatively tiny 6.2-inch screen of the Nintendo Switch to shame, making for a very luxurious portable gaming experience.

Outside of native Android and iOS titles, I’ve also been playing a handful of games via the Amazon Luna game streaming service where, again, everything has worked just perfectly. The only frustration that I’ve had so far has been with the interchangeable rubber cushions that are included to ensure a good fit with different devices. Swapping them out is easy enough, but it’s not difficult to imagine the extra pairs getting lost if you try to take them out and about.