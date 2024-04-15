Forget edgy RGB, IKEA's upcoming gaming furniture collection just looks like normal furniture

Whether it’s black pleather gaming thrones adorned with neon green stitching or gargantuan metal desks that are absolutely covered in RGB lighting, there’s no getting around the fact that 'gaming' products normally follow a very distinct aesthetic.

As cringeworthy as it may be to some, I’ve personally grown quite accustomed to the look and can’t deny that a fully decked out, RGB illuminated gaming cave isn’t an appealing prospect. Still, it’s hard to imagine anyone picking up any of the best gaming chairs for work, lest they look a bit silly on their next Zoom meeting.

Luckily, this seems to be exactly where IKEA's upcoming Brännboll gaming collection comes in. Launching in September this year, the collection aims to challenge “traditional gaming design” by “moving away from the typical thematic and darker-toned aesthetics.” Instead, it embraces “a unique, playful look” that leaves it looking more like, well, normal furniture.

Although it includes a dedicated “gaming station” described as a foldable table top with integrated PC tower storage, the collection mainly focuses on a range of seating options. This includes a bagel-shaped inflatable gaming cushion, complete with a matching footstool, a rocking-chair like suspended seat that can move back and forth as you play, and a fold-out armchair that seems perfect for when you just want to kick back and relax. This comes alongside various matching accessories, such as a mouse mat and a rug.

It’s clear that the collection is aimed at more casual audiences, but it’s still great to see some companies experimenting with how gaming products can look. It’s definitely a far cry from IKEA's last gaming collection, which was created in collaboration with ASUS ROG and looked more like something from that fell off of a red and black spaceship than anything that you would find in your average home.

