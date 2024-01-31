Fate/stay night Remastered announced, offering the cult classic visual novel in English for the first time

Developer Type-Moon has revealed Fate/stay night Remastered, a remaster of the first game in the long-running Fate series that sees it officially released in English for the first time.

Originally releasing on consoles as Fate/stay night Realta Nua for PlayStation 2 in 2007 (which was itself a significantly enhanced port of the even earlier PC game Fate/stay night) this remaster is based specifically on the later PlayStation Vita version of the title.

It is set to release on PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch later this year and will offer reworked HD visuals alongside official support for English and simplified Chinese languages for the first time.

For those not familiar with the Fate series, it follows battles between powerful magicians and their familiars over the Holy Grail. Each entry in the series takes place in a parallel world, with elements inspired by various mythological figures. In addition to video games, the franchise has received countless popular anime series and films in addition to plenty of manga adaptations.

This upcoming remaster will offer players the chance to see where the franchise originally began. The developer has released a short teaser trailer showing off some key visuals that you can watch below.

Although you might not have heard of the Fate series, it is hugely popular in Japan and has a fairly significant international audience too. As a result, a number of fans have taken to social media to express their excitement at the upcoming release.

“Fate/stay night is being released on Steam and I can't ask for more,” says one commenter responding to the official announcement of the game on Twitter.

“After 20 years, they finally have [an] official English translation,” says another in a quote tweet .

This remaster seems like fantastic news whether you’re a long-time follower of the Fate series or a newcomer who simply enjoys visual novels. As the first entry in the series, it seems like the perfect starting point for those who want to get on board.

