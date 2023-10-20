Elden Ring’s official streetwear range costs up to $1,700, if you really want to look like Elden Lord

How much would you be willing to pay for some cool, official merch of your favorite game? If your favorite game is Elden Ring and your answer was £1,400 (about $1,700), then you’re in luck, because that’s how much the most expensive item from the new ARK/8 x Elden Ring collection costs.

ARK/8 is a luxury streetwear brand, and its latest collection features several Elden Ring-inspired pieces of clothing, ranging from shirts, sweaters, hoodies, and more. They all look undeniably cool - the bomber jacket, for example, is completely covered in the map of the Lands Between, while an enormous, fluffy, faux fur coat features the same print on the lining, and a patch on the back embossed with the Great Runes.

Introducing our AW23 season, The Lands Between collection is available now on https://t.co/RDN26uBDzy.⁠⁠A celebration of the world of ELDEN RING featuring daring prints, oversized shapes and luxurious fabrics. ⁠⁠©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2023 FromSoftware, Inc. pic.twitter.com/Mk9zYRjdVLOctober 19, 2023

Most of the items don’t really scream ‘Elden Ring’, either - the designs are quite subtle. In an interview with NME , creative director Dimitri van Eetvelde explained that this was a purposeful decision, as the company doesn’t “want to cater only to hardcore [gaming] fans”.

“We really want more of the mainstream to think ‘Oh, I love that jacket’ – the Elden Ring jacket, for example, they could totally love it from a visual standpoint and buy it without realizing it’s an Elden Ring piece,” van Eetvelde told NME.

However, as mentioned at the top, none of these items come cheap. The aforementioned faux fur coat is the most expensive of the bunch, at £1,400 (roughly $1,697), while the bomber jacket is £875 (around $1,061). Even the cheapest item - a black t-shirt with an Elden Ring boss door printed on the back of it - isn’t exactly kind on wallets, coming in at £100 (about $121).

Even so, these items are all available to buy and pre-order now if you really want to kit yourself out. I think I’m just going to stick to waiting for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, though.