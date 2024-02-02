Devolver Digital-owned studio Artificer to lay off 28 employees

Polish game development studio Artificer, which developed the 2023 turn-based tactical game Showgunners, is laying off 28 of its employees, it’s been confirmed.

The studio is owned by Devolver Digital, the American game publisher that has published indie hits like Cult of the Lamb and Enter the Gungeon. In a statement sent to TechRadar Gaming (TRG), Devolver confirmed that 18 of the redundancies from Artificer are effective immediately, while 10 will come at a later date.

“Yesterday, Devolver and studio Artificer made the tough decision to reduce the Artificer workforce by 28 employees, 18 effective immediately and 10 after their current project releases,” Devolver’s statement reads.

“Over the past year, both companies have worked together to navigate the studio's difficulties to ensure Artificer remains open and that their hard work is realized with the launch of their next game,” it continues. “Layoffs are not easy, and the remaining team at Artificer and Devolver Digital are committed to supporting these talented and creative professionals find new roles throughout the industry.”

TRG asked what proportion of the studio these redundancies will impact, and what roles have been affected, but was not provided with a response to these queries.

This week, Devolver also confirmed a number of changes to its leadership and board, “as part of planning for Devolver’s long-term growth and development.” Namely, Douglas Morin has stepped down as CEO , and has been replaced by former CEO and co-founder Harry Miller.

In a statement, Miller said he’s “excited” to step back into the role, and added: “It's an incredible pleasure and honor to continue to work with Devolver's fantastic and talented team, building out a strong pipeline of fun and creativity, and of course delivering on our long-term growth strategy.”