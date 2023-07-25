Ubisoft won't be deleting your accounts full of games despite initial perception

Despite initial worries, Ubisoft will not be deleting inactive accounts which have purchased games stored on them.

Last week Ubisoft's policies were brought into question when a user tweeted a picture of an email explaining account deletion. The email read that after not using the said account, it was "temporarily suspended... and will be closing permanently in 30 days in accordance with our Terms of Use".

However, Ubisoft has subsequently replied to the tweet. "You can avoid the account closure by logging into your account within the 30 days... and selecting the Cancel Account Closure link contained in the email". Therefore the remedy to losing all your Ubisoft games is pretty simple. You don't need to jump through any absurd hoops; just log in every now and again.

UBISOFT closes your account if you haven’t logged in for some time. You will lose all your games purchased forever. pic.twitter.com/exC78bUt93July 19, 2023 See more

For those who lost their games before understanding the process of revitalizing their account, there's still a way to get back lost games. In the comments to the Ubisoft tweet, a few users pointed out that they have already lost their account. In response to this, Ubisoft recommended users contact the publisher via a ticket from their website.

The Ubisoft support page has also been updated to read: "Accounts tied to an active Ubisoft subscription, or PC games that have been purchased from the Ubisoft store, are not eligible for deletion". Despite Ubisoft not immediately shooting down the allegations of account deletion, it seems that there are several safety nets in place to protect users' accounts as well as their games.

As some users have reported not having access to the recovery email, it may be a good idea to check your Ubisoft account sooner rather than later. If you do, in fact, find out that your account has been deactivated, fill out a ticket and explain that you've lost your account as well as your paid games.

In the meantime, if you want to access even more titles, then check out the best free games to play at no extra cost.