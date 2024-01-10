Overwatch 2 Illari temporarily removed from competitive after players discover an infinite ammo bug

Overwatch 2 hero Illari has been removed from competitive play due to an infinite ammo glitch.

Overwatch 2 Season 8 is in full swing and on January 9, the studio introduced a bunch of new changes to the game, including the Year of the Dragon seasonal event to celebrate the New Year, alongside a host of Hero updates, even for the latest Tank character Mauga.

The patch notes also detail some tweaks to the DPS Hero Illari, who has received an ammo increase to her Solar Rifle. However, it looks like the changes may have inadvertently caused a bug which makes her have infinite ammo (via EsportsGG).

Some players have been experiencing the issue, with one Twitch streamer, mL7, sharing a clip of the glitch on social media, which shows Illari's primary weapon firing nonstop without a reload option.

"So Twitch chat is telling me that there's a bug right now with Illari, in which you get infinite ammo," mL7 said in the clip, before going on to test the bug. After firing all 16 of Illari's shots, the streamer was able to exceed the amount, and the game continued to fire the weapon itself automatically even after mL7 left his desk.

The streamer also shared an additional post, showing that he was able to get Illari's ammo count to -1000, surpassing far beyond her base count of 16.

The funniest Illari bug pic.twitter.com/Ascvzaa3mfJanuary 9, 2024 See more

Thankfully, it appears Blizzard is aware of the issue and has temporarily removed Illari from competitive play while it works out a solution.

"We want to keep you up to date on some of the bugs and issues we’re aware of that are affecting the game," Blizzard explained in a recent forum post.

"Illari has been disabled for Competitive Play as we investigate an issue with her ammunition not resetting correctly."

Other known issues include a problem where crosshair settings are not working as intended when setting the center gap, career profiles not updating correctly for players on console, and some users experiencing an LC-208 error.

It's unclear at this time when these issues will be fixed, but we'll keep you updated.

For more, check out our list of the best PC games, along with our list of the best competitive multiplayer games on PC.