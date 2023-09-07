Megan Fox joins Mortal Kombat 1 roster as the voice and face of Nitara

Exciting news for anyone who’s ever wanted to see if Megan Fox could take on Johnny Cage or Kitana in a fight: it’s been confirmed that the American actress is joining the Mortal Kombat 1 roster as the face and voice of the fierce vampiric fighter, Nitara.

Okay, so Fox might not be playable as herself, but this is certainly the closest to that thing given that Nitara now looks exactly like her. In the reveal trailer, Fox said: “It’s cool to be in the game, you know, because I’m not really just voicing it, it’ll be like she’s kind of me.” You can take a look below, but as you’d expect from a Mortal Kombat trailer, it’s very gory, so be wary of that.

Nitara is clearly absolutely brutal in Mortal Kombat 1 - one Fatality demonstrated in the trailer shows her scooping her foe’s intestines out, dragging him through the air, and then sending him flying back to the ground, pulling his entire skeleton out in the process. You definitely wouldn’t want to get on her bad side.

While Fox’s inclusion might first appear to be slightly random, she’s not the first famous face who’s been confirmed to be part of the game. J.K. Simmons is reprising his role as Invincible ’s Omni-Man , and game director Ed Boon recently confirmed to IGN that beyond lending his likeness, John Cena is indeed voicing Peacemaker.

Beyond that, Fox is a long-time fan of the Mortal Kombat series. In a statement shared in a press release, she said: “I grew up playing Mortal Kombat and I can’t believe that I’m voicing a character in the new game. It’s an honor to be a part of one of the greatest video game legacies of all time.”