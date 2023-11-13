Homelander will not be voiced by Antony Starr in Mortal Kombat 1

Bad news for fans of The Boys, at least in regards to its villain's upcoming appearance in Mortal Kombat 1.

Antony Starr, the actor who plays Homelander in the Prime Video TV series The Boys, has confirmed he won't be reprising his role for the Mortal Kombat 1 DLC addition in 2024.

As reported by Eurogamer, Starr confirmed as much via his own Instagram account. In response to a fan asking him if he's set to reprise his role as Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1, Starr replied with a simple and blunt "nope."

Mortal Kombat 1 developer Netherrealm Studios is yet to confirm who will be voicing Homelander for the character's playable appearance in the game. But the news of Starr's absence has disappointed fans. In reference to his Instagram reply, one fan on Reddit said: "Not to be dramatic, but this is the most devastating one-word answer in human history."

Starr not reprising his role as Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1 comes in stark contrast to the game's approach to Invincible's Omni-Man. In the game, actor J.K. Simmons returns to reprise his role as the animated show's villain.

Simmons isn't the only familiar face returning here, either. DC's Peacemaker will also be joining Mortal Kombat 1 as a DLC guest character in the coming months. The game's director, Ed Boon, has confirmed that John Cena will return to voice the character and retain his likeness from The Suicide Squad movie.

It's not clear as to why Starr isn't lending his voice to Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1 as of yet, but it's not the first time a guest character in the series has retained their physical likeness without being present to lend their voice. In Mortal Kombat 11, The Terminator was featured as a DLC fighter, complete with the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Unfortunately, though, the Austrian action star didn't voice the character in-game.

Mortal Kombat 1 is among the best fighting games you can play in 2023. Its first DLC Kombat Pack is now underway, too, allowing players to step into Omni-Man's superhuman shoes. Alongside Peacemaker and Homelander, he'll be joined by veteran MK fighters Ermac, Takeda, and Quan-Chi throughout 2024.

Looking to buy Mortal Kombat 1 or games like it soon? Consider checking out our Black Friday video game deals page for a range of savings on top titles as we approach the annual sales event this month.