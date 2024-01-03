Frogwares wins legal battle and publishing rights to The Sinking City, 'we're happy to finally put this whole thing behind us'

After a lengthy legal battle, the publishing rights of the Lovecraftian adventure and third-person shooter The Sinking City have finally been awarded to Frogwares.

The Sinking City was initially released to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2019. However, since then, Frogwares, the developers, claimed that the original publisher, Nacon, was consistently late in payments. This was the first point at which the developers began to look for publishing rights for The Sinking City.

In an attempt to stop any more sales going to Nacon Frogwares requested the removal of The Sinking City from Steam and other storefronts in 2020. "Frogwares has not created the version of @thesinkingcity that is today on sale on @Steam. We do not recommend the purchase of this version. More news soon," the developer explained in a now-deleted Tweet.

Thankfully, Frogware's luck has changed as it was finally awarded publishing rights to The Sinking City. It can get on with the vital matter at hand, like providing players with some much-needed updates.

"Frogwares is now the sole publisher of The Sinking City on all platforms, including Steam," the studio announced on Twitter. "We're happy to finally put this whole thing behind us, and we look forward to sharing more news about the future of the franchise down the line."

The latest version of The Sinking City will come with all the bug fixes and optimizations available. However, players with existing copies should be mindful of a few things. Firstly, old saves won't be compatible with the latest version, but Steam will allow fans to continue playing the old version. Frogwares is also looking to release new saves to download and use, while Epic Games users will be able to download the team's saves and use those. While it seems like there's still some work to be done to get The Sinking City back up to fighting condition, it appears as if Frogwares is more than up for the task of doing so.

