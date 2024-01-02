Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features a scene that makes the creative director want to cry

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth creative director Tetsuya Nomura has revealed that there's one particular scene in the game that makes him want to cry. This article may contain spoilers for the original Final Fantasy 7.

Speaking to Game Informer in a recent interview, Nomura along with other members of the development team discussed the upcoming sequel and how each character has their own in-depth arc, like Aerith and Sephiroth. However, Nomura explained that there is one character who has a stand-out scene.

"When the remake project was first decided, we already felt that if we were going to take on this series, it's imperative that we depict the characters much more deeply and go into more depth in approaching them," said Nomura.

"Not only Aerith's arc for Rebirth, but even other characters like Dyne, for example, I really wanted to show in a more detailed way for Rebirth. There's a scene where I truly want to cry when I see it."

Dyne is one of Barret's childhood friends, as well as the biological father of Marlene, whom Barret is caring for after Dyne seemingly dies before the events of the game. In the original game and Rebirth, Barret has an emotional reunion with the character in Corel Prison.

Assuming this is the scene Nomura is talking about, it seems it will have a deeper impact in the remake.

While Nomura and and director Naoki Hamaguchi both care for the scene, producer Yoshinori Kitase initially thought the sequence would be cut from the final game, but after hearing the developer's opinions, he conceded. In the interview, having now seen the final scene all put together, he added: "I feel glad it's in there."

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to launch on February 29, 2024, exclusively for PlayStation 5.

For more, be sure to check out our list of every upcoming game of 2024, along with our picks for the best RPGs.