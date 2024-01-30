Bungie will push Destiny to be more episodic to avoid becoming 'predictable'

Destiny 2 developers commented on the state of the game as well as plans to switch up the at-times bland first-person shooter during a developer roundtable.

Destiny 2 developer Bungie recently held a roundtable in which team members discussed the future of the multiplayer shooter, with it ending on the promise to make it more episodic and less seasonal (via PC Gamer).

"When you create a framework for how content should be made, it makes it easier to produce that content quickly, because everyone's on the same page," senior narrative designer Nikko Stevens said. "But it can also be predictable because everyone's on the same page." However, design lead Brian Frank did touch upon how these "frameworks" are often a "survival skill" for developers who are constantly faced with harsh deadlines usually found in a live service game.

Destiny 2 has relied on the same style of seasonal content since its release in 2017. Many of its seasons, such as The Witch Queen and Lightfall, marketed themselves consistently as being world-shattering events in-universe. If every single season is the make-or-break chance to stop a villainous threat, then the scripted feeling of danger can feel decidedly less dangerous.

In order to prevent future content from falling into this predictable narrative, the developers agreed that changing from a seasonal to an episodic structure would allow them to surprise players with a livelier story.

"We're working on a number of things right now that we can't explicitly share," one dev said, "but that involves changing up the structure so we can pleasantly surprise you guys more frequently in the future." Hopefully, this will mark a fresh start for Destiny 2's narrative, introducing a more exciting story for all to enjoy.

