Bethesda reveals mobile fantasy sim The Elder Scrolls: Castles from the team behind Fallout Shelter

Great news for fans of The Elder Scrolls and mobile gaming. Bethesda Games Studios has revealed a brand new fantasy sim from the team behind Fallout Shelter.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles lets you control your own dynasty as its people live out their lives year-on-year. The game was revealed in a Tweet from Bethesda Game Studios which also included plenty of details about what to expect.

"We’re excited to finally share The Elder Scrolls: Castles, our new mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter," the Tweet began.

"In Castles, you'll build your own dynasty where every day in our world is a year in the game's world. Citizens are born, they die, rulers change, and can be betrayed. This soft launch is one of the first steps as we get your feedback and make changes before it launches worldwide."

The game has already been given a soft launch in the Philippines and will be rolling out to "more countries in the coming months." There's also the option for interested players to pre-register so they can be alerted as soon as the game drops.

But The Elder Scrolls: Castles isn't Bethesda's first mobile venture for the series. The collectible card game The Elder Scrolls: Legends was released in 2017 to a broadly positive reception. This was followed by The Elder Scrolls: Blades, a more traditional role-playing game (RPG). Blades currently enjoys a rating of four point six out of five on the Apple App Store, speaking to its impressive graphics and atmospheric sense of presentation.

Contrary to these two titles, The Elder Scrolls: Castles looks like it will be heavily stylized, just like Fallout Shelter. The deep worldbuilding and environmental storytelling that The Elder Scrolls games are known for make the series ideal for the Fallout Shelter treatment.

Though we've not been given a concrete launch date yet, we can't wait to see what exciting emergent stories unfold when the fantasy sim eventually hits app stores worldwide.

