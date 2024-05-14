Atlus has announced that the original Shin Megami Tensei 5 and all of its DLC will be delisted

Developer Atlus has announced that the original version of Shin Megami Tensei 5 and all of its downloadable content (DLC) will be removed from sale on June 13, 2024.

This was revealed in a recent post to the Atlus website, which we have machine translated. The post states that the download version of Shin Megami Tensei 5, which was released for Nintendo switch on November 11, 2021, in addition to all of its DLC will no longer be sold as of June 13, 2024.

The full list of paid content that will be affected is as follows:

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Shin Megami Tensei 5 + DLC bundle

DLC bundle

A Goddess in Training (DLC)

Mitama Dance of EXP (DLC)

Mitama Dance of Wealth (DLC)

Return of the True Demon (DLC)

The Doctor’s Last Wish (DLC)

The Rage of a Queen (DLC)

The free Safety Difficulty DLC, which adds a more beginner-friendly difficulty setting, will also become unavailable. Although it is not stated in the post, it also seems safe to assume that the free Japanese Voices DLC, which is available outside of Japan, will also be removed.

The post states that the developers “would like to express our deepest gratitude to all our customers and ask for their understanding.” It concludes by stating that content that has already been purchased will remain available to download, even after sale has been discontinued.

This news comes ahead of the launch of Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance, an enhanced version of the game that is set to launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on June 14, 2024. Described as the “definitive edition” of Shin Megami Tensei 5, Vengeance will introduce new story elements alongside a wealth of mechanical changes.

While the inability to purchase any new DLC will definitely come as a disappointment to current Shin Megami Tensei 5 owners, the delisting certainly makes sense. With an overhauled version of the game on the way, it seems like a good way to prevent any new players making an accidental purchase.

