Asus ROG now has 20 years of innovation under its belt — and its current range has a wealth of options for gamers and creators

Asus is one of the biggest players in the gaming hardware space, and its Republic of Gamers (or ROG for short) division is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The gaming behemoth is offering fans the chance to snag some limited-edition merchandise when making purchases at the Asus store.

ROG has been at the forefront of gaming hardware design and performance over the years, from maximising sheer gaming power to innovative design solutions and products including gaming laptops with dual displays.

With 20 years of experience in gaming under its belt, there’s never been a better time to dive into all that Asus ROG has to offer, while simultaneously snapping up these anniversary-tastic offers and exploring the ROG range to claim an exclusive anniversary gift.

And, much like ROG’s range of products always pushing the envelope when it comes to design or aesthetic, the current range you can explore to take advantage of these 20th Anniversary offers includes some of its biggest and most interesting beasts, all of which offer something slightly different.

The gaming beasts within the ROG range

Swipe to scroll horizontally ROG machine What’s it got? Who’s it for? Zephyrus Duo Two beautiful 16-inch OLED screens to boost your productivity Gamers, creators, and streamers who demand total control Strix SCAR 18 The beefiest specs, and an 18-inch 4K 240Hz screen for maximum immersion Gamers looking for a desktop replacer Flow Z13-KJP Kojima-inspired collectible aesthetic and a 2-in-1 design Content creators and portability prioritizers Xbox Ally X The power to play your games in your palms Gamers who want to play wherever they want

Go big, and go dual-screen with the Zephyrus Duo

(Image credit: Asus)

The best way to go all out with your embracing of Asus’ gear right now is with its flagship ROG Zephyrus Duo machine, which will have you covered for almost any gaming or work task you can possibly think of, with its dual 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreens and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card under the hood.

If you’re a gaming power user, and someone who likes to dabble in streaming too then this will have you cvovered, it’s second screen perfectly placed to keep all your tools and shortcuts for both games and programs; alternatively, if you like your gaming station to be your workstation and have a lot of things to hand at once then a second display is only going to boost productgivty by housing tools, chat programs, and more.

Ditch the desktop with the ROG Strix SCAR 18

(Image credit: Asus)

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a desktop replacement, then the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 is a big-screen beast that will immerse you in games and work with its 4K 240Hz ROG Nebula HDR Mini LED display and all the gaming chops you can ask for — and it’ll make everything look absolutely stunning.

Whichever way you cut the ROG Strix SCAR 18’s spec list, it has you covered no matter what you play. Sporting internal components of up to an RTX 5090 graphics card, a colossal 128GB of RAM, and up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX processor, this machine will ensure you are fully immersed in atmospheric single-player games and super competitive online shooters alike. Gamers of all stripes will not be let down here.

Embrace portability with the ROG Flow Z13-KJP

(Image credit: ASUS ROG)

Offering perhaps one of the coolest product options in the range, though, is the Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP, which will give you the ability to go mobile and balance a limited-edition design with performance and portability.

The limited edition artwork on this model, in collaboration with Kojima Productions, makes this 2-in-1 machine an absolute beauty. That functionality and multi-use mean that the Flow Z13-KJP can be the perfect companion for on-the-go work tasks, gaming on the move, and even used for reading, sketching, and entertainment. It’s one of the coolest machines available, and you can be sure that the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, AMD Radeon 8060S graphics, and up to a whopping 128GB of memory mean it won’t let you down performance-wise.

Take your ROG machine anywhere with the Xbox Ally X

(Image credit: Xbox/Microsoft/ASUS)

Join the portable PC revolution by embracing the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, a superb way to play your PC and Xbox games on a wonderful seven-inch 120Hz display powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and boasting 24GB of RAM, and a wonderful combo of Windows 11 and the Xbox UI to ensure ease of use.

This device epitomises the innovation at the core of Asus ROG products, and demonstrates what PC gaming can be in the year 2026. The Full HD 120Hz screen with FreeSync Premium combines beautifully with the specs above and ensures you can have a brilliant PC gaming experience in your hands wherever you are — while also allowing the flexibility to plug into a larger display for bigger screen gaming.

An anniversary to remember — with free gifts!

(Image credit: Asus)

Running until August 31, 2026, these offers cover a host of products and get increasingly excellent depending on how big you go with your order. In terms of the actual 20th Anniversary bonuses you can get by embracing one of these ROG products, there are a few excellent options available to you.

If you’ve been eyeing up a move into the world of handheld gaming by going for an Asus ROG Xbox Ally, then you’ll get a Premium Case or ROG Omni Hang Pal or Omni Figure and t-shirt.

For those who have saved up and are looking to make a big investment, then you’re in for a treat too, as there are a few levels of bonuses depending on what you spend at the Asus store:

Shoppers who spend up to £1,000 to £3,999 will get a ROG 20th Anniversary football and T-Shirt*

Spend between £3,999 and £5,000, and you’ll pick up a limited edition ROG 20th Anniversary VIP Collector's Kit, Football, and T-Shirt*

Go big and spend over £5,000 and you’ll bag a ROG 20th Anniversary Hard Case Luggage set, a limited edition ROG 20th Anniversary VIP Collector's Kit and an ROG 20th Anniversary Football*

But it’s worth noting that ROG 20th Anniversary Gifts are only included when ordering an ROG XBOX Ally or an ROG laptop, as indicated by the asterisk above, and qualifying spend thresholds need to be met by an individual product, not the cumulative order total. Naturally, free gifts are subject to availability, and there are only 10 of the ROG luggage sets and 10 of the VIP Collector's Kits available, and they will be sent until all 10 have been claimed. All eligible gifts will be shipped together with your order, except for the football, which will be sent during August 2026.

If you’re an Asus member, you can receive an additional £50 off eligible ROG laptops using code ROGMEMBER50 at checkout.

Make sure to check out the full promotional terms on the Asus store website, of course, just to make sure you can maximise your goodies, and browse all the awesome gear to make sure you pick the best machine for you.