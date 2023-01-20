What is completion rate and why it matters for Usenet?

The internet as we know it was formally invented in 1983 even though the planning for this global network began decades ago. It began as ARPANET, a research program funded by the U.S. government, and was primarily used in academic settings before it made its way into everyday life. In 1989, a British scientist named Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web (WWW) system that made it easy to locate resources online and is largely in use today.

But, before the internet, there was something called Usenet that enabled computers to communicate with each other across long distances. It was invented in 1980 by two graduate students named Tom Truscott and Jim Ellis. This system has largely lost out to the mainstream internet but it still exists today and presents a good way for people to share resources online.

The three most important aspects of Usenet are the newsgroup, news server, and news reader. A newsgroup is a discussion group on Usenet where users can share posts with each other; the posts could be text, photos, videos, audio, or any other file type. The news server is the system that manages the routing and storage of posts on a newsgroup. The newsreader is a program that enables computers to read messages posted to newsgroups.

Usenet providers

Usenet providers (opens in new tab) are the companies operating news servers that let people access newsgroups on the Usenet network. Some are free and others paid, and the paid ones usually offer better service than their counterparts. After selecting a Usenet provider, you’ll also need a Usenet indexer (opens in new tab), as in a search engine that lets you find files across different news servers. Just like with providers, some indexers are free to use and some are paid.

You need to watch out for certain factors if you want to pick a Usenet provider, including;

Retention

Anything posted to a newsgroup takes up storage space on the news server. Hence, Usenet providers have a specific time frame to store newsgroup posts before they are deleted, which is known as retention. Different news servers can have different retention periods for the same newsgroup. The longer the period, the greater the amount of content you can access on the news server.

Storage space has become relatively cheaper in our era, so it’s common to see Usenet providers offering retention periods of over 5,000 days, much more than was commonly accessible when Usenet was still in its infancy. Paid Usenet providers usually have much longer retention times than free ones.

Speed

This refers to how quickly a news server can deliver a message to a Usenet user, and it depends on how the server farm of your Usenet provider is set up. You should look out for the number of simultaneous connections your Usenet provider allows. The higher this number, the higher the speed.

Article size

Usenet providers often place limits on the size of articles they can accept in order to save storage space. Always watch out for this number but have in mind that there are some programs that let you split large files into different articles and recombine them to download on Usenet.

Completion rate

This metric measures how well a Usenet server keeps up with the traffic it's receiving. It is the percentage of articles the server has compared to the total number of Usenet articles at a given period. It's always an estimate because no one can accurately measure how many articles are on Usenet at a given time.

For instance, if a news server has a 90% completion rate, it means that it stores 90% of all available Usenet articles. The higher this metric, the better, and the good thing is that many Usenet providers advertise a 99%+ completion rate, some of which are affordable.

Of these four criteria, completion is the most important one to watch out for. Usenet will be useless if your provider can't give you access to the files you want on the network.

Examples of Usenet providers with good completion rates

1. Giganews (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Giganews)

Giganews is one of the world’s most popular Usenet providers. It advertises a 100% completion rate, which is stellar, and offers access to over 100,000 newsgroups. This provider supports over 100 simultaneous connections, which delivers great speed, and lets you download an unlimited amount of files via Usenet once you subscribe.

It costs $9.99 per month to subscribe to Giganews but you'll get significant discounts if you pay for 6 months or 12 months in one go. The subscription includes a virtual private network (VPN) service to protect your identity and there’s a 14-day free trial period if you want to test the service before paying.

2. Newshosting (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Newshosting)

This Usenet provider offers a 99.99% completion rate and provides access to over 100,000 newsgroups. This completion rate means that you can access virtually all content posted on Usenet. Newshosting also offers over 5,000 days of retention, which means that you’ll be able to access content posted well over a decade ago.

It costs between $10 and $16 per month to subscribe to Newshosting depending on the plan you select. The most expensive plan includes a free VPN service.

3. UsenetServer (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: UsenetServer)

UsenetServer advertises a 99%+ completion rate just like its counterparts, which makes it a suitable Usenet provider. It provides access to over 110,000 newsgroups and offers over 5,000 days of retention.

Conclusion

Usenet may not be a hot thing currently but it still presents a good way for computers to communicate with each other just like they do over the internet. You can use it to make worthwhile discussions with people around the globe or share digital content like videos and music.

The completion rate is the most important factor to consider when choosing a Usenet provider as it determines if you can access the swathe of files available on the network. The good thing is that many providers offer 99%+ completion rates, leaving consumers with a wide range of choices.

