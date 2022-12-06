In order for your website to be accessible online, it needs to be hosted on a web server. This is a machine that is connected to the internet and stores your website files.

When a person types in your domain name, their computer looks up the IP address of the web server where your website is stored, and then they are directed to your site. In order for this process to work, you need to set up DNS records with a domain registrar (opens in new tab) or web hosting (opens in new tab) company.

These records tell the world where your website lives. One of the most important DNS (opens in new tab) records is the nameserver record. In this article, we will explain what a nameserver is and how it works.

What is a nameserver?

A nameserver is a server on the internet that is responsible for translating domain names into IP addresses. In other words, it is a server that helps computers connect to each other by providing the IP address of the requested website.

Each domain name has at least two nameservers associated with it. One of them is typically the domain registrar while the other one is the hosting company. When you type in a domain name, your computer will contact the registrar's nameserver first.

The registrar's nameserver will then contact the hosting company's nameserver to get the IP address of the requested website. It will then send this information back to your computer so that you can access the website.

How to use a nameserver?

These are the steps you'll need to follow if you want to set up a nameserver:

1. Choose a domain name for your nameserver. This can be anything you want, but we recommend something simple and easy to remember.

2. Register your domain name with a reputable hosting provider. Once you've done this, you'll be given two DNS (Domain Name System) records for your domain registration: an A record and an NS record. The A record will map your domain name (e.g., www.example.com) to an IP address (e.g., 192.168.), while the NS record will map your domain name to the DNS of your hosting provider's servers (e.g., ns1.example.com).

3. Set up web server software on the machine that will host your website files (i.e., the machine with the IP address that you entered as the A record in Step 2). Make sure that your web server software is properly configured before moving on to the next step.

4. Configure your NS record with your hosting provider so that it points to the DNS of your web server (i..e., whatever you entered as the A record in Step 2). This tells visitors' browsers where they can find your website files when they type in your domain name!

Why are nameservers important?

Nameservers play an important role in routing traffic on the internet. Without them, it would not be possible to connect users with websites when they enter a domain name into their web browser. In addition, nameservers also play a crucial role in email delivery.

When you send an email, your email client will query a DNS server to find out which server is responsible for handling mail for that domain. The DNS server will then provide your email client with the correct server address, and your email will be delivered successfully.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/GrAl)

Are DNS and nameservers the same thing?

DNS, or Domain Name System, is a network of servers that translate human-readable domain names (like example.com) into computer-readable IP addresses (like 192.0.2.1). In other words, it's what allows you to type in a website's URL and be taken to the correct site.

Nameservers are a specific type of DNS server that provides authoritative answers about which DNS records are associated with a particular domain name. In other words, they store the DNS records for a domain and provide that information to anyone who asks for it. Every domain must have at least two nameservers associated with it; if not, the domain will not resolve.

How to look up your website’s nameserver?

There are a few ways that you can look up your website's nameserver:

Use a whois lookup: A whois lookup will give you information about your domain name, including the nameservers.

Check your domain registrar: If you purchased your domain name from a domain registrar like GoDaddy (opens in new tab) or Namecheap (opens in new tab), you can log into your account and check the DNS settings for your domain name. The nameservers should be listed there.

Check your web hosting provider account: If you host your website with a company like WP Engine (opens in new tab) or Kinsta, you can log in to your account and check the DNS settings for your domain name from there. Again, the nameservers should be listed.

Once you have found your website's nameservers, make sure that they are pointing to active IP addresses that are serving up your website content. You can use a tool like Pingdom Tools or GTmetrix to check if your website is accessible from those IP addresses. If not, then there may be an issue with how your domain name is set up or with your hosting provider.

There are a few reasons why website owners need to know their website's nameserver - the first being, if you ever need to change hosting providers, you will need to point your domain name to the new hosting provider's nameservers.

Also, if your website goes down, checking your DNS settings (including the nameservers) can help you pinpoint the problem.

Additionally, some advanced DNS configuration changes can only be made by editing the zone file on the nameservers.

Can I own my own nameserver?

The short answer is yes, you can own your nameserver. However, there are a few things to consider before you decide to do so.

First of all, running a high-quality, stable nameserver requires significant investment in both hardware and software. You will also need to have a good understanding of how DNS works and be prepared to handle any problems that arise. If you're not ready to make this investment or don't feel confident in your ability to run a nameserver, we recommend that you use one of the many excellent providers that offer this service.

Another thing to keep in mind is that most ISPs only allow customers to use their services if they are using the ISP's nameservers. So if you're thinking about running your own nameserver, you'll need to find an ISP that allows it. Additionally, some ISPs charge extra for customers who want to use their nameservers.

Finally, it's important to remember that running your nameserver is a responsibility. If something goes wrong with your server, it could cause serious problems for the people using it. For this reason, we only recommend running your server if you're prepared to accept this responsibility and have the necessary expertise and resources.