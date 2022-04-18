Top 10 CASB providers in 2022

Network security used to be simple: all the company data resided in a single on-site data center, and the companies had complete control over it and its transmission.

The advent of cloud computing made things far more challenging.

Today, there are many security issues at hand, including limited visibility with apps, incomplete permission control, DoS attacks, insider misuse, and user account theft.

Because of these gaps, it’s important to find a security solution that can increase your control in the cloud ecosystem and mitigate some of these risks. This is where a Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) enters the picture.

What is a CASB?

A CASB is a platform that keeps track of traffic between the cloud service providers and users on one hand, and helps enforce security, compliance, and access policies between cloud-based resources on the other.

It has a plethora of features, such as malware detection, discovering shadow IT apps, cloud auditing, data encryption, data leak prevention, and user activity monitoring, to name a few.

There are four key components of every CASB solution:

Here are the top 10 CABS providers in 2022:

Palo Alto Networks’ CASB takes advantage of machine learning to detect security issues. It provides companies with more application visibility, as well as threat and content inspection.

This solution automatically secures various SaaS apps, such as collaboration apps but also unsanctioned, tolerated, and sanctioned applications.

Additionally, it provides real-time protection to sensitive data by using a DLP that utilizes the same ML algorithm.

While not primarily a CASB provider, a cost-effective, full-fledged CASB is integrated into Perimeter 81’s SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) model.

This platform can help companies avoid cloud service risks, enforce security policies, meet compliance regulations, and audit cloud resource access.

By deploying this framework, IT administrators can extend company security policies to their cloud service provider’s architecture and safeguard it from unauthorized access.

CloudSOC is a platform that provides centralized control, improved network visibility, and offers automated incident response through real-time processing and alerting.

It also features a high accuracy data loss protection that automatically scans content and classifies data.

Most importantly, it features automated, ML-powered cloud-activity intelligence that triggers policy responses, and creates risk diagnoses that significantly free up IT resources.

This cloud-native software uses API to manage security risks in a company’s cloud network and protects its users, apps, and sensitive data.

Similar to other CASB solutions on this list, it also employs ML algorithms to find anomalies and identify risky network activities.

Along with the inclusion of an app firewall that controls connected apps, Cloudlock’s DLP constantly monitors the activity on the cloud to help safeguard data through custom policies.

McAfee’s CASB offering protects data and users by implementing DLP policies across different cloud apps. In doing so, it prevents data from being shared with unauthorized personnel by utilizing granular restrictions.

With the help of MVISION Cloud, companies can have more visibility regarding their data context, as well as user behavior across devices and cloud services.

However, its biggest strength perhaps is its customizable dashboard which offers a high level of flexibility, thus increasing the user’s control to avoid security threats and correct policy violations.

Forcepoint fulfills several enterprise security requirements, such as identifying shadow IT, ensuring secure mobile access to cloud-based apps, and preventing compromised accounts.

For instance, it identifies cloud apps with access risks and determines the services that require further monitoring. It can also prevent accounts from getting compromised by utilizing ML and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) to analyze behavior and recognize risks.

Additionally, Forcepoint also offers risk scoring, analytics and metrics tools, real-time oversight, and application governance.

The tech giant’s CASB tool helps companies streamline cloud security, manage access, and leverage real-time control to enable a secure remote-working environment.

Features such as API connections, reverse proxy, and log collection help identify and tackle cyberattacks across Microsoft’s own, as well as third-party cloud services.

Aside from its unique automation features and easy setup, another advantage is its direct interaction with the most popular Microsoft apps.

This API-based CASB offers direct access to cloud data for remote and on-network protection.

Its powerful reporting tools provide IT administrators with more insight into users and their behaviors, as well as resources and data stored in the cloud.

While this solution fulfills all the security requirements needed by modern organizations, it also has some extra useful features such as advanced analytics, antivirus and sandbox, customizable DLP tools and policies, and configuration assessments.

Oracle’s entry in the CASB field automatically detects threads by utilizing ML algorithms and real-time threat intelligence feeds. At the same time, it denies access to risky users and provides secure provisioning.

One of the main pros of Oracle is its simplified monitoring that allows companies to better manage network security configurations without any manual processes.

Users also get quite a bit of flexibility to handle their security concerns. For instance, Oracle includes the ability to easily expand detection to new content.

By employing Netskope Security Cloud, organizations can make use of its analytics tools which also cover behavioral analytics. It can easily find vulnerabilities when it comes to mobile devices and APIs.

Additionally, Netskope offers extensive data protection with a threat protection system that stops all kinds of cyberattacks.

The vendor’s patented Cloud XD engine also offers granular policy controls, eliminates blind spots, and regulates actions across different cloud services and websites.

Future-proofing your security

Even though companies rely on the cloud for their day-to-day business operation, they also tend to rely on the vanilla security measures set up by their cloud service provider.

Unfortunately, cyberattacks are a common occurrence these days so you can never be too safe. So, a CASB solution is an indispensable layer of protection in the modern cloud-based environment.

The vendors we listed will do the job. Just keep in mind your company's requirements as there is no right CASB solution - only the solution that’s right for your company.