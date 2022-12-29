A look at the benefits of standing desks

As offices and professionals look for ways to improve the health and productivity of their employees, many are considering investing in standing desks.

These desks offer a range of benefits that can improve posture, physical wellbeing, circulation, and energy levels. They can also be helpful for those looking to lose weight or stay in shape and reduce stress on the neck and shoulders, as well as the risk of eye strain from looking at a computer screen for long periods.

However, ensuring that you have the correct setup for your standing desk and taking breaks from standing to avoid muscle soreness or other issues is essential. If you have any medical conditions, it's important to consult your doctor before investing in a standing desk.

We've seen and reviewed a lot of standing desks here at TechRadar Pro, so here are some of the main benefits we've seen.

Improved Posture

The first significant benefit of standing desks is improved posture. It's been proven that sitting for long periods can have a negative impact on your spine health, as it causes your spine to become curved or hunched forward. This puts pressure on your vertebrae, leading to discomfort in the shoulders and back muscles. Standing at a desk helps keep your torso straight while enabling you to use different muscle groups while standing, which keeps the spine in a more neutral posture.

Circulation and Energy Levels

Another benefit of standing desks is improved daily circulation and energy levels. Sitting for long periods of time can cause your blood flow to stagnate in your lower extremities and lead to fatigue later in the day. You can keep your body active by switching between sitting and standing at a desk, encouraging proper blood flow. This helps reduce feelings of sluggishness and fatigue while increasing overall energy levels.

Reduce Stress on the Body

Standing desks are also beneficial because they can help reduce stress on the neck and shoulders caused by frequently looking down at a computer screen while sitting at a desk. Standing up can relieve this strain, reducing headaches or muscle soreness that may have been caused by sitting for extended periods. It can also help reduce eye strain from looking at a computer screen all day, as it encourages you to look up more instead of down.

Benefits of Weight Loss

Not only can standing desks improve circulation and reduce stress on the neck and shoulders, but they can also benefit those looking to lose weight or stay in shape. Standing burns more calories than sitting and helps tone the leg and core muscles. This can increase energy levels and reduce the risk of obesity-related illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.