When it comes to maximum network security, zero trust network access ( ZTNA (opens in new tab)) takes the standpoint that no device or user attempting to connect to your corporate resources should be implicitly trusted.

This differs from the traditional model where users or devices are implicitly trusted if they have access to your local network, either through a local physical connection or the use of a virtual private network (opens in new tab) (VPN).

As employees increasingly connect remotely to company resources, and companies use more cloud-based solutions, the importance of ZTNA has increased. Zero Trust solutions providers (opens in new tab), such as Perimeter 81 (opens in new tab), offer to better secure your company resources for you.

To help you get to grips with Zero Access and ZTNA, we’ve put together 10 of the best free resources you can use to learn about the topic. We’ve included those that introduce ZTNA and its advantages for businesses, as well as several resources for network administrators looking for guidance on how to best implement ZTNA in their networks.

1. BSI: Zero Trust Network Access white paper

The Zero Trust Network Access white paper (opens in new tab) is a fine introduction to ZTNA from the British Standards Institution (opens in new tab) (BSI), the national standards body of the United Kingdom.

It succinctly discusses the meaning behind key terms like ZTNA, software-defined perimeter (SDP), and Continuous Adaptive Risk and Trust Assessment (CARTA). This five-page whitepaper covers the basics of Zero Trust if you’re new to the topic.

2. IEEE: Beyond Zero Trust: Trust Is a Vulnerability

The white paper entitled Beyond Zero Trust: Trust Is a Vulnerability (opens in new tab), by Evotek (opens in new tab)’s Mark Campbell, was published in the Computer journal of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

This paper explores the problem with traditional perimeter-based security, it discusses the history of ZTNA, and looks at several of the innovations in ZTNA that we may expect to see over the next decade.

3. Dr. Aniket Deshpande: A Study on Rapid Adoption of Zero Trust Network Architectures by Global Organizations Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr. Aniket Deshpande offers an alternate perspective on ZTNA in the following paper: A Study on Rapid Adoption of Zero Trust Network Architectures by Global Organizations Due to COVID-19 Pandemic (opens in new tab).

This paper covers the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on network security, how ZTNA has been interpreted differently by several companies, and the potential cost savings a company can expect from implementing a Zero Trust cybersecurity framework.

4. The Forrester New Wave™: Zero Trust Network Access report

The Forrester New Wave™: Zero Trust Network Access report (opens in new tab) is a 2021 evaluation by global market research company Forrester (opens in new tab). It assesses the emerging ZTNA market, focusing specifically on 15 of the most significant providers in the sector.

The report evaluates each vendor on 10 criteria, which serve as useful guidance for decision-makers choosing between ZTNA providers (opens in new tab).

5. Fortinet: Zero Trust Access for Dummies

One of the more comprehensive guides to ZTNA in our list, Fortinet’s Zero Trust Access for Dummies (opens in new tab) is a 49-page eBook with seven chapters on ZTNA.

Rather than simply discussing the need for Zero Trust, this eBook offers a high-end view of how to implement Zero Trust in a company, including securing remote devices and reimagining the VPN.

6. The Security Architecture Podcast: SASE ZTNA—Remote Access

If you prefer to learn by listening, The Security Architecture Podcast (opens in new tab) is an excellent way to understand the ins and outs of Zero Trust networks. The podcast offers a series of hour-long audio discussions led by Toronto cybersecurity experts. It is available for free on YouTube.

We recommend starting with Season 1—SASE Secure Web Gateway—Outbound browsing (opens in new tab). But if you’re already well-versed in secure access service edge (SASE), you can jump straight in at Season 2—SASE (ZTNA)—Remote Access (opens in new tab).

7. Zscaler: The Network Architect’s Guide to Adopting a Zero Trust Network Access Service

The Network Architect’s Guide to Adopting a Zero Trust Network Access Service (opens in new tab) from Zscaler (opens in new tab) is a 10-page eBook that discusses the best practices for implementing ZTNA as an alternative to using a VPN.

It’s a useful resource for network administrators who have the daunting challenge of upgrading legacy systems to meet the new paradigm. It focuses on the phases network architects should run through to minimize disruption when upgrading their security systems.

8. Versa Networks: Zero Trust Security vs. SASE: An Architecture Deep Dive

Versa Networks (opens in new tab) offers you an excellent comparison of the key differences between ZTNA and SASE in its one-hour webinar, Zero Trust Security vs. SASE: An Architecture Deep Dive (opens in new tab).

Security Architect Sunil Ravi shows you how the two approaches to enterprise security are different. This is demonstrated by case study examples which help you to decide the best solution for your organization.

9. Jim Ladd: Building a Zero Trust Network with Open Source and Community Version Software

Software Architect, Jim Ladd of Sofwerx (opens in new tab), has published a free 18-page eBook Building a Zero Trust Network with Open Source and Community Version Software (opens in new tab).

As the title suggests, this excellent guide describes the problems ZTNA aims to solve and details some of the open-source software available. Both of which can be paired together to improve network security.

10. CATO Networks: ZTNA: Zero Trust Network Access Resources

Finally, CATO Networks (opens in new tab) offers a library of articles, infographics, and FAQs through its ZTNA: Zero Trust Network Access (opens in new tab) portal. Here, you’ll find a well-arranged and comprehensive knowledge base of ZTNA topics, taking you through the whys and hows of implementing ZTNA in a large company.

Summary

Zero Trust is an important network design principle that network administrators, technologies, and decision-makers should understand. A better comprehension of ZTNA and how it can improve your company’s security is useful, and these resources are some of the best ways to learn about ZTNA online, for free.

We’ve also put together several resources of our own. Check out the 5 common myths and surprising truths about Zero Trust (opens in new tab), how to secure your network with Zero Trust (opens in new tab), and how to implement Zero Trust for IoT and OT networks (opens in new tab).