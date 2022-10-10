This password manager could be exactly what you need - and it's a bargain right now

There are plenty of irksome tasks in life – doing the washing, ironing (if you bother, we most certainly don’t), tackling the weeds in the garden, filling in tax returns, de-icing the car, the list could go on and on. Oh, and passwords, there’s another annoyance which pops up all too regularly, every time you create a new online account.

When that happens, you must think up a new password with a suitably obscure set of characters. You know the score: some letters, numbers, and throw in a special character (or maybe a few, and a capital letter), if you want a highly secure password.

The obvious issue with such a password is that it’s not just highly secure, but inevitably also really difficult to remember. This means you may end up doing something seriously insecure, like keeping all your passwords in a document on your PC, or jotting them in a physical notepad.

This is the thorny problem with traditional passwords, one that can potentially leave the door wide open to all your precious accounts and data online (unless you have two-factor authentication enabled, and you should do wherever possible, as a safety net).

So, what’s a worried denizen of the web to do? Rather than going through all this trouble, or falling into the trap of making passwords too simple so they can be remembered – which is a huge security risk as they’ll then be easy to crack, or even guess – you can get yourself a password manager.

For the uninitiated, a password manager is an app which takes care of all your password needs automatically. Whenever you sign up for a new site or service, this software will generate a super-secure string of characters as a password, remembering it for you, and keeping it locked away from prying eyes.

Naturally, you’ll want a good password manager, one with a reliable brand behind it, and of course an app which is well-liked by the critics too. Keeper password manager fits that bill, and indeed it ranks highly in our full list of the best password managers.

Right now, Keeper is a more tempting offering, too, thanks to a deal which is currently underway – and runs until November 1 – where you get 30% off the asking price. That goes for both tiers of Keeper subscription plans, and also any add-ons that you may elect to take along with the main product itself.

Save 30% - This is the plan designed for a single user, giving you unlimited password storage across all your devices, and extra benefits such as securely storing payment details (and more), with 24/7 support on tap. This deal runs until November 1.

Save 30% - With the Family product, you get everything in the Unlimited subscription, but with coverage for five users, not just one. Each user gets a private vault for storing sensitive data, and other benefits, like being able to store credit card details securely (and have them automatically filled in when purchasing online). Again, this offer runs until November 1.

The first of the two Keeper plans you can sign up for is Keeper Unlimited (opens in new tab), which is designed for an individual, and gives that user coverage for unlimited passwords across unlimited devices, at a very affordable price (even more affordable now).

Then the other alternative is Keeper Family (opens in new tab), which as you might guess, is the subscription for those with a family, boasting support for five users, and giving each of them a private vault in which sensitive data can be stored (and this plan comes with 10GB of secure cloud storage to boot).

Also worth remembering is that when you buy Keeper, there are also add-ons which you can benefit from. For example, one of these is BreachWatch, which monitors the dark web for any sign of a breach involving your details, alerting you immediately if this is the case, a seriously handy heads-up to have.