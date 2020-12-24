This is the cheapest Microsoft Surface Go tablet rival and it even comes with a pen

What is it? The Chuwi Hi10 XR is a 10.1-inch Windows 10 tablet with a bundled keyboard cover and stylus pen.

What makes it special? It's the cheapest Windows tablet on the market that comes with a bundled keyboard and it looks a bit like the Surface Go 2 without the kickstand.

Why should I buy it? Its form factor and specification pit it squarely against the slower and dearer Microsoft Surface Go 2. The Hi10 XR is, as we put it in our review, "exceptional value for money, especially as a bundle".

How much does it cost? The tablet is available from Banggood for $290 (about £213/AU$381) until December 28, no discount code needed. That's an extra $10 off the current sale price of $300 - every little helps, after all.

Cheapest windows tablet with keyboard Chuwi Hi10 XR 10.1-inch Windows 10 tablet with keyboard and pen: $300 $290 at Banggood

Save $10, without any codes. If you want a convertible laptop bargain or a Surface Go 2 rival without the cost, then the Chuwi Hi10 XR is the device for you. Grab this bargain while you can, because the offer ends on December 28.View Deal

We've built a list of the best business tablets out there

Here's our choice of the best business laptops available

Check out our list of the best rugged tablets on the market

What else should we know? It has a quad-core Intel processor, the N4120, which according to one popular benchmark is roughly 50% faster than the CPU powering the Surface Go 2 - and it's fanless. There's 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, a 13.3-inch laminated IPS display with a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, Wi-Fi 5.0, Bluetooth 5.1, one Type-C connector, an HDMI port, a front facing 2-megapixel camera (and a rear 5-megapixel one) and a microSD card slot.

Any cons? As per our review, the keyboard is too cramped, the storage performance could be better, the battery life is poor and the the touch pad is tiny. But bear in mind that two of these negative points are linked to the sheer form factor. You simply can't bend the laws of physics.

Have you reviewed it? Yes, and we gave it a solid 4/5.

Check out these Windows tablet deals where you are

Bear in mind