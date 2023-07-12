Godlike Minecraft server hosting review

Godlike Minecraft hosting offers great features with competitive pricing. With a wide selection of games to choose from, friendly support, and a helpful and up to date Knowledgebase, you can find answers to most of your questions. However, the support response times may vary, leading to potential delays in receiving assistance, and not all games are supported.

In the world of online gaming where players strive to create extraordinary experiences, the importance of a reliable and powerful server hosting provider cannot be overemphasized.

As far as the line up for the best Minecraft server hosting goes, one of the popular hosts that have gained recognition is Godlike Minecraft server hosting.

But is this hosting service provider a good choice? This review will explore all the features of Godlike Minecraft host so you can make an informed decision.

(Image credit: Godlike)

What is Godlike?

Godlike Minecraft server hosting is a renowned and highly regarded service that provides top-notch hosting solutions for Minecraft players.

With a strong emphasis on performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Godlike Minecraft server hosting has established itself as a leading provider in the gaming community.

Its servers are specifically optimized for Minecraft, ensuring smooth gameplay, minimal lag, and enhanced overall performance.

(Image credit: Godlike)

Godlike features

Godlike offers a multitude of features to enhance your Minecraft server experience. Powered by Ryzen, its server builds are optimized for superior performance and efficiency. Upon payment, its superfast automatic installation ensures that your server is up and running without delay. To expand the capabilities of your server, Godlike Minecraft provides additional ports, allowing you to connect with other servers or services seamlessly.

Keeping your server protected from potential threats is a top priority for Godlike Minecraft. This Minecraft host provides efficient DDoS protection for ARK: Survival Evolved, safeguarding your server from malicious attacks and ensuring uninterrupted gameplay. Data backups and recovery are crucial for the safety of your Minecraft server, and Godlike Minecraft understands this. It offers up to three backups per day for free, enabling you to restore your server to a previous state if needed.

With a commitment to uptime guarantees, Godlike Minecraft ensures that its ARK: Survival Evolved servers are always online. By equipping its infrastructure with power generators and UPS batteries, Godlike maintains 24/7 operation, minimizing any potential downtime. Server location and redundancy are key factors in achieving stability and reliability in game server hosting.

Godlike Minecraft boasts a global network with powerful data centers spread across the world, allowing players to enjoy excellent connection speeds and reducing latency. In addition to these impressive features, Godlike Minecraft hosting offers full-featured SFTP access, providing a secure and convenient way to manage your server files.

To ensure a seamless experience, expert technical support is readily available. Godlike Minecraft's knowledgeable support team is there to assist you with any questions, issues, or concerns you may have, ensuring that you receive the best possible assistance.

(Image credit: Godlike)

Server management

Once you log in to your Godlike account dashboard, the server management interface is designed to be easy to navigate, providing you with efficient control over your server. Within the server management menu, you will find various options and features to streamline your server administration.

The overview menu gives you a comprehensive view of your server's configurations. Here, you can access information such as the Node your server is hosted on, the allocated Memory, available Disk space, Server location, Subdomain, Server ID, and backups. Also, you have the ability to uninstall and reinstall a server directly from this menu, providing you with flexibility and control over your server setup.

The console menu is where you can actively monitor the performance and status of your running server. Within this menu, you will find vital details including Network Usage, IP Address, Server ID, SSD space utilization, RAM usage, and CPU statistics. This real-time monitoring allows you to stay informed about your server's resource utilization and performance.

The player menu is where you can manage the players on your server. From this menu, you have the ability to add or remove players, granting you control over who can access and participate in your Minecraft server. This menu provides a clear list of the players currently associated with your server, ensuring efficient player management.

The file manager menu empowers you to easily handle your server's files. It enables you to download and upload folders, simplifying the process of file management. Also, the file manager menu includes a recycle bin specific to your server, allowing you to recover accidentally deleted files. Within the file manager submenu, you'll find further options such as Download from URL, create directories, upload files, and Create New files, providing you with a comprehensive set of file management tools.

The backup menu is where you can effectively manage your server backups. It is worth noting that Godlike Minecraft hosting stores all backups in an off-site storage server, ensuring the safety and security of your data. Within this menu, you can perform tasks such as initiating backups, managing existing backups, and restoring your server from a previous backup. This feature provides peace of mind and data protection, allowing you to recover your server in case of any unforeseen issues.

(Image credit: Godlike)

Interface

The interface of Godlike Minecraft hosting is designed to be user-friendly, making it easy for you to navigate and access the various features and functionalities. The menus within the account dashboard are well-organized, ensuring a seamless experience.

Upon accessing your account dashboard, you will find a range of menus available to you, each serving a specific purpose. These menus include server management, Minecraft management, server settings, account management, upgrade plans, Discord, support tickets, and a knowledge base.

One notable aspect of the interface is its customization options. You have the ability to choose between dark mode and light mode, depending on your personal preference and the environment you find most comfortable. Also, if English is not your preferred language, Godlike Minecraft hosting provides the option to switch to a different language, ensuring that language barriers do not hinder your experience.

To facilitate ease of use and quick access to desired features, Godlike has incorporated a search bar within the interface. This search bar enables you to easily locate specific options or information on the dashboard, eliminating any potential inconvenience caused by navigating through multiple menus. Overall, Godlike Minecraft hosting offers an interface that prioritizes user-friendliness and accessibility.

(Image credit: Godlike)

Customer support

Godlike provides a comprehensive range of support options to ensure that you receive prompt assistance and have access to valuable resources when needed.

Its live chat option allows you to engage in real-time conversations with knowledgeable support agents who can provide immediate assistance and address any queries or concerns. This instant communication channel facilitates quick problem-solving and enhances the overall support experience.

In addition to live chat, Godlike maintains a Discord community where you can join and interact with fellow Minecraft enthusiasts, server owners, and the support team. This community-driven platform fosters a collaborative environment that serves as a valuable resource for troubleshooting, learning new techniques, and staying updated with the latest developments in the Minecraft community.

To further assist you, Godlike offers a comprehensive knowledge base. This knowledge base is a repository of articles, tutorials, guides, and frequently asked questions that cover a wide range of topics related to server management, customization, optimization, and troubleshooting.

For more complex or specific issues, Godlike provides a support ticket system via email. You can submit a support ticket detailing your concerns or problems, allowing the dedicated support team to investigate and provide personalized assistance. The support ticket system ensures that your inquiries are tracked, managed, and addressed in a systematic manner, ensuring efficient resolution and customer satisfaction.

(Image credit: Godlike)

Pricing

Godlike Minecraft hosting provides a range of pricing options to cater to different needs and budgets. They offer a 7-day trial for a minimal cost of $0.01, allowing you to experience its services before committing to a long-term plan.

For its Minecraft hosting services, Godlike Minecraft offers the Godlike.host plan at $12.99 for the first 2 months. Alternatively, you can opt for the G-portal plan priced at $16 per month. It also provides the Nitrado plan, which is available at $50 per month, offering additional features and capabilities. For those seeking dedicated Minecraft hosting, the DedicatedMC plan is available at $28 per month, providing enhanced performance and resources.

In addition to Minecraft hosting, Godlike Minecraft offers game server hosting for various popular games. Its Rust server hosting is priced at $12.99 for 2 months, allowing you to create and manage your Rust game servers.

For ARK: Survival Evolved enthusiasts, it provides APK server hosting at the same price of $12.99 for 2 months. Counter-Strike players can take advantage of its affordable server hosting option, priced at $1.99 for 2 months. Minecraft server hosting is available at $3.49 for 2 months, enabling Minecraft players to establish and maintain their own servers.

Alternatives to Godlike

GG Server provides feature-rich Minecraft server hosting at competitive prices, offering customizable server configurations, DDoS protection, and a user-friendly control panel, making it a viable alternative to Godlike Minecraft hosting.

Apex Minecraft Hosting is a popular alternative to Godlike Minecraft hosting, offering reliable and affordable server hosting solutions tailored specifically for Minecraft servers. Apex provides a user-friendly control panel, robust DDoS protection, and a range of pricing plans to suit different requirements and budgets.

BisectHosting is another reputable alternative known for its high-quality Minecraft server hosting services. They offer powerful hardware, multiple server locations, and a user-friendly interface. With competitive pricing options, responsive customer support, and a strong emphasis on performance, BisectHosting is a reliable choice for Minecraft server hosting.

Shockbyte is a well-established hosting provider that specializes in Minecraft server hosting. With a global presence, Shockbyte offers a range of server locations, low latency, and high uptime guarantees. They provide an intuitive control panel, instant setup, and 24/7 customer support, making them a reliable alternative for hosting Minecraft servers.

(Image credit: Godlike)

Is Godlike the right Minecraft server hosting for you?

Determining if Godlike is the right choice for your Minecraft server hosting needs depends on several factors such as your specific requirements, budget, desired features, and level of support you expect.

If you value a hosting provider that offers powerful server builds powered by Ryzen, superfast automatic installation, additional ports, and efficient DDoS protection for ARK: Survival Evolved, Godlike Minecraft hosting may be a suitable option. Additionally, if you prioritize data backups and recovery with the availability of up to three backups per day for free, along with uptime guarantees and server locations in powerful data centers worldwide, Godlike aligns with your needs.

Furthermore, if you appreciate the convenience of full-featured SFTP access, expert technical support, an easy-to-use interface, and the option to customize between dark mode and light mode, Godlike Minecraft hosting can enhance your overall Minecraft server hosting experience.

However, it is important to consider other alternatives in the market and compare them based on factors such as pricing, server performance, customer reviews, available features, and the level of support provided. Evaluating multiple options will help you make an informed decision that best suits your requirements and preferences.