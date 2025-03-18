How users benefit from Dark Web monitoring

Cyberattacks have never been more prevalent – or more sophisticated. And when so much of the acquired data is sold on the dark web, it’s never been more important to monitor this shady part of the internet so you can protect yourself and your organization.

The Dark Web is part of the internet that isn’t indexed by search engines. It’s only accessible through unique browsers and VPNs that hide the identities of the people accessing those sites.

Its anonymity means the Dark Web has some legitimate uses, like whistleblowing, but it’s also a hotbed of illegal activity: you can easily find hacked databases for sale alongside malware and other kinds of illicit materials.

Indeed, estimates say that tens of billions of compromised accounts are available to buy on the Dark Web, and around 28% of the Dark Web is used to distribute hacked data.

Acting fast

It pays to monitor the Dark Web for stolen lists of employee credentials, customer details, business IP addresses and other sensitive information.

It’s also worth investigating Dark Web monitoring if you’re an individual who doesn’t want their personal accounts compromised.

The first significant benefit? Early detection. If you’ve got a proactive approach, you’ve got a higher chance of noticing when you’ve suffered a data breach.

You may even be able to spot when criminals are planning to attack by scanning message boards and forums – and shore up your systems against evolving and new threats before the worst should happen.

If your Dark Web monitoring does spot leaked data or a potential attack, you can act quickly to secure your systems.

This can reduce the risk that leaked data will be used maliciously and reduces the likelihood of future breaches because you can develop better cybersecurity and incident response strategies.

Many services offer 24/7 Dark Web monitoring with real-time alerting, so you can act quickly to protect your organization.

Dark Web monitoring (Image credit: Adobe)

Protecting your people

If you monitor the Dark Web for leaks and new threats, you’ll protect every stakeholder from data theft, financial issues and a considerable amount of stress.

That doesn’t just mean staff and customers, either: with more cyberattacks hitting education and the public sector, this could also ensure that you protect young people, their parents, vulnerable service users or people undergoing treatment with medical organizations.

Boost compliance

Lots of industries are governed by robust data protection regulations: in the US there’s HIPAA for healthcare and FERPA for education, for instance, and in the EU there’s GDPR.

If organizations suffer from data breaches that see information used maliciously on the Dark Web, they’re responsible – and at risk from large fines that sometimes run into the millions.

That’s not all: you may have to spend huge amounts of time and money going through complex auditing procedures and improving your processes to ensure you don’t suffer again.

The success of many organizations hinges on their adherence to industry-standard compliance regulations.

If you suffer a data breach and the data is found on the Dark Web, it can compromise your regulatory abilities – and that alone can be a death knell.

That’s another reason why it’s crucial to monitor the Dark Web for data breaches.

Protect your finance and operations

A Dark Web data breach can be expensive to your organization, and not just because you’ll break compliance regulations.

If breached, your organization could lose money because of business downtime, increased insurance premiums, incident response costs, the expense of implementing new procedures and legal fees.

Indeed, IBM’s research found that the average cost of a data breach sat at a whopping $4.88 million in 2024 – a 10% increase from 2023.

That figure includes the impact of lost business, operational downtime and post-breach responses.

IBM found that factors like security skills shortages, regulatory non-compliance and security system complexity increased the cost of breaches.

IBM also found that staff training, threat intelligence, proactive threat hunting, and incident response planning all reduced costs.

That data is stark – and shows that if you’re smart and proactive about your security, including Dark Web monitoring, you’ll be less likely to suffer and more likely to succeed.

Dark web monitoring (Image credit: Adobe)

Bolster your reputation

Customers and stakeholders may not want to engage with organizations that suffer from data breaches, which means that you’ll lose money due to reputational damage.

By monitoring the Dark Web for breaches and potential attacks, you can improve the chances that your organization will stay protected and improve your security posture to ensure that you can respond quickly should the worst happen – reducing risk and mitigating potential impacts.

Competitive advantage

Research shows that the education, healthcare, finance and retail industries and public sector organizations are most susceptible to cyberattacks.

This is often because those industries are high-value to attackers or lack robust cybersecurity protocols.

If you can stay one step ahead by implementing strong cybersecurity protection, then you’ll instantly outpace your competition.

This is true for every organization in every industry – because every organization is under threat.

And if you’re smart with your Dark Web monitoring and cybersecurity, you’ll pair that business success with improved stakeholder confidence, reduced operational costs and higher revenue.

When every customer or stakeholder can represent growth for your business and when sensitive data is involved, having strong security can make a big difference. That’s why Dark Web monitoring is so important.

Shedding light on the Dark Web

The Dark Web is the shadiest and murkiest corner of the internet, full of illegal activity, nefarious individuals and risk. But while it may not be pleasant, its growth and the significance of cyberattacks means it can’t be ignored.

Indeed, if you take a proactive approach to Dark Web monitoring – and, indeed, your cybersecurity as a whole – you’ll reduce the risk of your company suffering from cyberattacks and from its information being leaked on the Dark Web.

That, in turn, reduces the risk of financial, operational and reputational damage.

At the same time, you’ll increase efficiency, give yourself a competitive advantage and set yourself up for financial and reputational success.

The Dark Web is mysterious, but if you demystify this unusual part of the internet, you’ll have a greater chance of bringing success to your organization – so start monitoring today for a better tomorrow.