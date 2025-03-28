Steve.ai is an AI-powered tool for creating video content from text prompts. Designed with professionals in mind, its library of styles, assets and animated avatars make it easy to generate polished promotional videos.

Like other text-to-video apps, Steve.ai can bring your ideas to life, turning text prompts into rich full-motion footage. Other features are specifically aimed at business users: it can create animated footage for a voiceover, for example.

With a suite of abilities on offer and three subscription tiers to choose between, here’s everything you need to know about Steve.ai.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Steve.ai?

Steve.ai is an AI-powered video generator from the developers of Animaker. It allows almost anyone to turn ideas and existing content into dynamic animated content, using a combination of prompts, suggestions and styles. With a simple interface, it’s accessible to users who don’t have video editing skills.

Steve.ai 2.0 was released in January 2024. This update introduced a number of key features, including a generative text-to-video tool and the ability to create content with animated talking heads.

While it can be used for personal purposes, Steve.ai is primarily pitched at marketers and trainers who want a quick way to make high-quality promotional or educational content. Its voice synthesis feature means it’s an all-in-one tool for turning scripts, documents and more into dynamic narrative videos.

What can you use Steve.ai for?

Steve.ai lets you create high-quality presentation and promotional videos with minimal input. Give it a prompt, adjust a few settings and Steve.ai will do the rest. Available categories include training, educational and promotional, while content styles range from cartoon characters to live action.

The core feature of Steve.ai is its text-to-video tool. This uses a generative AI model to render full-motion clips from a written prompt. It can also pull in stock images and footage based on the content of your script, including assets from Getty Images. Animation is an option too, with a dedicated TalkingHead mode.

Scenes are a key part of the process: whether you use your own script or a generated one, you can divide it into scenes to help the tool generate the most relevant content. Its project editor gives you control of transitions, scene timings, characters and more.

Steve.ai can also transform other media into videos: it can process PDF files and turn their contents into clips, and do the same for audio recordings. Plus you can upload your own media to projects, including company logos.

What can’t you use Steve.ai for?

Although Steve.ai does offer some basic video editing features, including speed controls, it is not a fully-fledged video editing tool. It’s designed for ease of use, rather than granular adjustments.

The same can also be said of projects. While Steve.ai does give you control over several aspects of your video, including character actions and content swaps, it’s meant for you to work within the platform’s existing templates, rather than building fully bespoke promotional videos from scratch.

According to this post, videos can be up to 20 minutes long with a maximum of 60 scenes, though the free version is limited to 5 minutes. Prompts are capped at 32,000 characters.

If you want to work with branded video templates, as well as fonts and styles that match your corporate style, you’ll need to take out a bespoke enterprise plan: this isn’t available with any of the standard paid plans.

(Image credit: Steve AI)

How much does Steve.ai cost?

Steve.ai has three tiers of paid subscription plans. These start with the Basic plan, which costs $20 (around £16 / AU$32) per month. This allows you to create up to 100 minutes of AI videos per month. Output isn’t watermarked but will be limited to 720p resolution. You also get access to more than 100 animated characters and 300 AI images, plus 120 seconds of Generative Credits.

In practise, regular users will soon find themselves hitting these limits. For a higher allowance, the next tier up is the Starter plan. This costs $60 (around £48 / AU$95) per month and unlocks higher caps across all content. For example, you can create up to 300 minutes of AI videos each month and export video content at 1080p.

For professional users, the Pro/Generative plan has the most generous allowances. For $80 (around £64 / AU$127) a month, it includes 400 minutes of AI videos and 5 minutes of Generative Credits. It also gives you access to realistic voice generation and allows you to export content at resolutions of up to 2K.

Discounts of 25% are available on all plans if you choose to take out an annual subscription instead of paying on a monthly basis. Enterprise plans are also available, which include tailored support for branded templates, fonts and styles.

Where can you use Steve.ai?

Steve.ai is accessed exclusively through the platform’s web app interface. There is no desktop or smartphone application available at the time of writing.

Is Steve.ai any good?

We haven’t reviewed Steve.ai in depth, but we have explored a number of its features. First impressions suggest it’s a tool that’s easy to get to grips with. The interface is straightforward, with simple controls that are clearly labelled. In fact, the whole creative process is designed to be accessible, walking you through each stage with clear explanations. There’s a library of tutorial posts, too.

This approach is mirrored in the level of control offered to users. You do get the option to edit individual scenes, change characters and actions, swap in different images and videos, and generally tinker. But all of this is very much rooted in Steve.ai’s presets and templates. This isn’t really a tool for building fully customized presentation videos.

We didn’t have access to a paid plan, so we haven’t been able to fully test the Steve.ai’s generative abilities. Looking at sample videos shared by Steve.ai, it’s clear that the majority of projects tend to have a certain look which lends itself to corporate or educational content.

Visuals also tend to match the general theme of content. This is fine for high-level subject coverage, but if you have a complex or specialized script, don’t expect Steve.ai to necessarily produce niche images to match.

If you want a video that stands out as bespoke, Steve.ai might not be the app for you. But if you want a quick, easy way to create motion visuals from simple prompts or existing company documents, it’s a pretty foolproof solution.

Use Steve.ai if...

You want to create video content easily

From Instagram ads to educational training videos, Steve.ai is designed to make content creation easy for anyone. Templates, text prompts and powerful AI automations help to turn videos around quickly.

You want to animate existing written content

Steve.ai supports a range of different inputs, including scripts, blog posts, PDF files and even voice recordings. Whatever your source material, it can automatically generate a dynamic animation to match.

Don't use Steve.ai if...

You want a filmmaking tool

Steve.ai includes a generative text-to-video tool, but it’s part of a solution for creating promotional content. You’ll need to look elsewhere for full creative control over cinematic footage.

You want a free AI video generator

Steve.ai lets you experiment with many of its generative tools for free, but for full usage – including file downloads – you need a paid subscription. These start at $15 a month.

