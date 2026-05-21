12 products for keeping cool at work
My strategy for productive working in 30°C+ heat
Temperatures are set to hit 30°C+ in the UK over the next seven days. In the iconic words of Jay from The Inbetweeners, that “might be too hot” – at least it is for me.
So, I embarked on a journey of discovery, seeking out the best products to keep me cool while working. If your usual heatwave strategy is “drink iced coffee and pray,” this list is going to be a game-changer.
From compact desk fans to freezer-friendly beer glasses (just for water when working, obviously), below you’ll find everything you need to convert your desk from an uncomfortable sauna to a usable workspace.
So, if you’re not a fan of the heat or you just want to keep your cool in your team Zoom call, these are the best products on the market right now.
Ever since I was allocated my first desk as a business and marketing apprentice over a decade ago, I've had an obsession with making my workspace as productive and inspirational as possible. During several UK heatwaves, I have developed a foolproof strategy for keeping calm and comfortable at work.
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
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