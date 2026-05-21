Temperatures are set to hit 30°C+ in the UK over the next seven days. In the iconic words of Jay from The Inbetweeners, that “might be too hot” – at least it is for me.

So, I embarked on a journey of discovery, seeking out the best products to keep me cool while working. If your usual heatwave strategy is “drink iced coffee and pray,” this list is going to be a game-changer.

From compact desk fans to freezer-friendly beer glasses (just for water when working, obviously), below you’ll find everything you need to convert your desk from an uncomfortable sauna to a usable workspace.

So, if you’re not a fan of the heat or you just want to keep your cool in your team Zoom call, these are the best products on the market right now.