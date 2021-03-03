PS5 Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect and when will sales begin?

It may seem a little optimistic to be thinking about Black Friday PS5 deals seeing as PS5 restocks themselves are so difficult to come by these days. However, come November we might (fingers crossed) be looking at a completely different landscape. Plus, even last year we were seeing PS5 Black Friday deals hitting games and accessories and the console itself had only launched a couple of weeks before.

That means this year's Black Friday deals may provide many with the discounts they need to stock up their library, grab some new gear, or maybe even pick up a console. Even though the PS5 has been (technically) available for a few months now, there's still a lot up in the air. Severe stock shortages and component supplies have made for an incredibly frustrating launch period, so whether or not things settle down in time for PS5 Black Friday deals remains to be seen.

Last year did still offer some PS5 deals to get excited about, though. While the vast majority of discounts came in the form of PS5 game deals, we did see some cash shaved off the price of the DualSense controller and other accessories like external hard drives and headsets that served the next-generation console well. It's likely we'll see similar offers on these games and upcoming releases come November, regardless of stock levels on the console itself.

When it comes to the actual hardware, though, there's no way to know whether Sony's supply chain will be fixed by the time PS5 Black Friday deals should be rolling around. Plus, even if the console is enjoying free flowing stock the incredible demand may limit the quality of any bundles or discounts we might see.

We're compiling everything you need to know about Black Friday PS5 deals 2021 right here.

When will PS5 Black Friday deals begin?

Black Friday falls on November 26 in 2021. However, Black Friday-esque discounts on games and accessories are usually found in the weeks leading up to the main event as well. While any consoles that might be hitting shelves will likely be held back for the big weekend itself, these smaller purchases are far better positioned to offer early discounts. We'd keep the calendar marked from November 19 onwards, then.

(Image credit: Sony)

Will the PS5 be in stock for Black Friday?

We still have very little information about when Sony's own supply issues will be fixed. Until we know Sony's own timeline for production and distribution, then, it's difficult to say whether stock will be meeting demand come November.

Microsoft has since announced that it foresees supply delays until June, so if Sony is working to the same calendar we might see an uptick in availability over the summer. Should that be the case, it's likely we'll see more PS5 Black Friday deals that it feels easy to imagine right now. However, there are still a lot of unanswered questions in that prediction.

If stock is available, and this first wave of demand has been met over the summer, we might see some PS5 bundles start to take to the shelves this year. Likely contenders for included games include 2021's Call of Duty instalment, FIFA, or upcoming Sony exclusives like Ghostwire: Tokyo slated for the end of the year.

What PS5 Black Friday deals can you expect?

Black Friday PS5 deals were particularly kind to recent releases last year, however considering the sales event itself was only a few weeks outside of the console's release and stock was running incredibly short we might not see the likes of Ghostwire: Tokyo seeing as dramatic price cuts as it might have done in 2020.

Nevertheless, games like Outriders, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Returnal, Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Back4Blood and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart look like likely contenders for the highest value discounts in this year's PS5 Black Friday deals. They will have had a good few months on the shelves to mature and hopefully hit some of their lowest prices over the shopping weekend.

Older games like Demon's Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Spider-Man: Miles Morales haven't seen too many discounts so far in 2021. However come November, these will likely be prime candidates for some excellent savings as well.

(Image credit: Sony)

Meanwhile, many third party cross-platform titles like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion have already hit extraordinary price lows since launch. It's likely these prices will remain around the $20 - $30 / £20 - £30 mark, though we might also see some flash sales clearing stock to make way for new instalments as well.

In terms of hardware, we saw some excellent offers on gaming headsets and external hard drives in last year's PS5 Black Friday deals. While discounts weren't so forthcoming on official gear, there were a few small price drops on the DualSense controller in the UK. Stock on these accessories is already looking brighter, which means we might see heavier reductions on these peripherals come 2021's PS5 Black Friday deals.

The highest value savings in this area, however, will come from third parties. Razer, HyperX and SteelSeries are regular favorites in this arena and last year was no different. That means we'd keep a close eye on brand-wide sales from Amazon in particular come November.

For more of an insight into what to expect from this year's PS5 Black Friday deals, we can take a look at last year's offers just below.

What about Black Friday PS4 deals?

Backwards compatibility meant that Black Friday PS4 deals were alive and well after the launch of the PS5. There was plenty of crossover between current and next gen games on the shelves, and with Sony committing a range of its 2021 releases to the PS4, it's likely that we'll see even better discounts this year as well.

When it comes to grabbing a console, though, stock is all but gone these days. Both the Pro and Slim are incredibly difficult to find at a reasonable price, and we'd recommend holding out for a next-gen console instead of paying inflated costs.

Last year's Black Friday PS5 deals in the US

PlayStation VR - Marvel's Iron Man Bundle: $349.99 at Amazon

Step into the world of virtual reality with PlayStation VR. This bundle included everything you'd need, including a PS Camera, Move controllers and Iron Man.

Watch Dogs: Legion: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Considering Watch Dogs: Legion only came out in October, this 50% discount on the PS5 version of the game was a steal. The PlayStation 5 version includes ray tracing for realistic reflections that help make the game's representation of London even more convincing.

Save $10 on select PS5 games: From $49.99 at Amazon

Certain PS5 games were $10 off at Amazon. You could also find some of these titles available for less in Best Buy's Member Rewards program, but some different games were included in Amazon's own discounts - including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, for example.



Ghost of Tsushima: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Sony's samurai masterpiece was on sale at Amazon, knocking 33% off the asking price. If you play Ghost of Tsushima on PS5, you can enjoy a locked 60fps experience, which has a transformative effect on the game.

FIFA 21: $50.94 $28 at Walmart

FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 was just $28 at Walmart, but the PS5 version is also included for free. The game received a next-gen upgrade on December 4, so this was a great chance to get FIFA 21 for cheap.

Madden NFL 21: $34.88 $28 at Walmart

Madden NFL 21 brings the hard-hitting action of the gridiron into your living room, and there had never been a better chance to snag the latest entry in the series for less. While this was a PS4 copy of the game, you were also getting the PS5 version for free when the game got a free upgrade on December 4.

The Last of Us 2: $59.99 $29.99 at Walmart

Sony may not have announced any PS5-specific upgrades for The Last of Us 2, but this is still one of the best PS4 games of all time, and thanks to backwards compatibility, you could play it on your brand-new PS5.

Final Fantasy VII Remake: $49.95 $30 at Walmart

Another PS4 game that you won't want to miss, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an exceptional timed PlayStation exclusive. While it isn't optimized for PS5 as of yet, you'll be able to play the game thanks to backwards compatibility.



Borderlands 3: $59.99 $9.99 at Walmart

With a generous discount during these PS5 Black Friday deals, Borderlands 3 was yet another PS4 game that benefits from a free next-gen upgrade when played on PS5. You can enjoy 4K resolution at 60fps, and transfer over your existing save data.



God of War: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Amazon was offering $10 off God of War for PS4. Considering it's one of the best PS4 games on the market, it was well worth picking up for half price.

Seagate 2TB HDD licensed for PlayStation systems: $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon

If you wanted more storage for less and were willing to compromise on slower load times, this Seagate 2TB HDD is licensed for PlayStation systems and came with a generous amount of space for the price of a PS5 game.

WD_Black 1TB P50 Game Drive Portable External SSD: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Give your PS4 games a big speed boost with this 1TB SSD drive from WD_Black. Simply plug it into one of the PS5's USB ports and you'll have more room to store PlayStation 5 games on the internal drive.

WD 2TB Game Drive for PS4 | External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | Black/Blue: $89.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

If you were looking for more storage for your PS5, then you may have wanted to pick up this WD 2TB Game Drive. It's one of our favorite PS4 external hard drives and with $20 off, it was even better.

WD 4TB Game Drive for PS4 | External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | Black/Blue: $129.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

It may not have been discounted as much as its 2TB variation but if you were looking for a heap of extra storage for your PS5 then you couldn't go wrong with this WD 4TB Game Drive at $10 off.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

With custom-tuned 50mm drivers, and cooling gel-infused earcups for all-day comfort, the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset is a popular choice among the gaming community. With a saving of 38%, it was a good time to pick up this headset. Stock quickly ran out on this one, with shipping times leading into December by the end of the weekend.

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

You could save on this Kraken Tournament Edition headset that is compatible with multiple platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Mobile.

Black Friday PS5 deals in the UK

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription (email delivery): £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

You could save on a 12 month PS Plus membership with this Black Friday PS5 deal. You'll need PS Plus if you want to play online games on Sony's new machine, but you'll also get access to 20 games as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection.

PlayStation Now - Subscription 12 Month PS4 Download Code: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Access hundreds of titles on demand, with more than 700 games ready to play. You can stream or download PS4 games to your console, and also revisit some classic PS3 and PS2 games.





Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition (Amazon exclusive): £51.99 £35.99 at Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition had 31% knocked off its asking price at Amazon. You can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version of the game, but remember you'll need to keep the disc inserted in your console to do so.

FIFA 21: £48.99 £32.99 at Amazon

FIFA 21 was down to £32.99 at Amazon as part of its PS5 Black Friday deals. You got the PS5 version for free on December 4, and you could carry over your progress to the next-gen version.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: £44.99 £29.97 at Currys

Another PS4 game that you won't want to miss, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an exceptional timed PlayStation exclusive. While it isn't optimized for PS5 as of yet, you'll be able to play the game thanks to backwards compatibility.

Borderlands 3: £39.99 £9.97 at Amazon

With a generous discount during Amazon's PS5 Black Friday deals, Borderlands 3 was yet another PS4 game that benefitted from a free next-gen upgrade when played on PS5. You can enjoy 4K resolution at 60fps, and transfer over your existing save data.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD Metallic Red 1TB: £200.99 £152.43 at Amazon

Samsung's T7 was 24% off in this early Black Friday PS5 deal, which was a huge saving on this highly rated SSD. Your PS4 games will load much faster than if they were installed on a HDD, and you'll have more rooms for your PS5 games on the system's internal drive.

Seagate 2TB HDD licensed for PlayStation systems: £79.99 £58.99 at Amazon

If you wanted more storage for less and were willing to compromise on slower load times, this Seagate 2TB HDD is licensed for PlayStation systems and comes with a generous amount of space for the price of a PS5 game.

WD 4TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive: £104.99 £74.99 at Amazon

If your 2TB of storage wasn't enough, this 4TB drive from WD should hold most people's entire library of PS4 games - and then some. With 29% off, this was great chance to save.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset: £99.99 £73.99 at Amazon

You could get a wireless headset that's compatible with the PS5 for under £75 with this deal from Amazon. With a detachable Discord certified mic and high-performance speaker drivers, this was a great PS5 headset alternative.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition 7.1 Gaming Headset - Green: £69.99 £43.99 at Currys

If you didn't mind the garish green styling, these cans from Razer were armed with custom-tuned drivers to help you hear every little detail. The 3.5mm jack means you can use this on PS5, your smartphone or PC too.

Not sold on Sony? You might be able to buy Xbox Series X again later this year, so keep an eye on the latest Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.