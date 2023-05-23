Best LastPass alternatives for 2023

Password managers remain popular. One of the most used, the multi-platform LastPass, offers many great features and tools. However, recent security leaks might have you looking for another solution.

Currently, LastPass is used by 100,000 businesses and 33 million individuals to safeguard their passwords. Nevertheless, it is crucial to acknowledge that all password managers are susceptible to security risks.

Regrettably, LastPass has been linked to several breaches in recent years. The latest occurred in November 2022 and involved the leaking of various forms of user data, including billing information.

Since the breach, many security experts have suggested users look into alternative solutions.

Plenty of alternatives

Luckily, there are a lot of LastPass alternatives on the market, and each is one of the best password managers of the year. Better still, a few of these are the best free password managers.

(Image credit: Future)

Dashlane is a comprehensive password manager that offers top-notch features. It also functions as a digital wallet and is compatible with various platforms such as Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Unlike many password managers, Dashlane is available at various pricing tiers (for businesses and personal use), including a free version with limited tools. Each new account comes with a free 30-day premium subscription.

Although no password manager is 100% secure, it's important to note Dashlane has never been breached. Additionally, Dashlane is the only US-patented password manager, using military-grade AES 256-bit encryption and its patented technology.

Dashlane features include:

Password generator : This tool lets you quickly create strong, random passwords for your accounts. You can request passwords based on website guidelines. For example, certain websites want numbers, letters, and symbols, while others only allow letters and numbers.

: This tool lets you quickly create strong, random passwords for your accounts. You can request passwords based on website guidelines. For example, certain websites want numbers, letters, and symbols, while others only allow letters and numbers. Two-factor authentication: This form of authentication adds another layer of security and has become an important tool for many. When activated, you must use two login options before using the software on a new device.

This form of authentication adds another layer of security and has become an important tool for many. When activated, you must use two login options before using the software on a new device. VPN : With a Virtual Private Network, you can better protect yourself online by encrypting your internet traffic through an external server.

: With a Virtual Private Network, you can better protect yourself online by encrypting your internet traffic through an external server. Password sharing : You can easily share your username/password information with others.

: You can easily share your username/password information with others. Dark web monitoring: You can add up to five emails for Dashlane to monitor whether your information is on the dark web.

As a product, Dashlane has few equals. Pricing is the one negative that might hold you back. Especially on the business side, subscriptions can be expensive.

(Image credit: Future)

Perhaps not as well known as the company's NordVPN offering, the NordPass password manager is still an excellent option. It is compatible with all major platforms and allows for storing, organizing, and managing your passwords securely.

Catering to personal and business needs, its subscription plans include free and paid options. Our thorough review of NordPass noted that its interface is intuitive, and its security features are top-notch.

Like Dashlane, NordPass includes two-factor authentication, a password generator and autofill, data breach monitoring, and more. And yes, you can add a NordPass subscription to one for NordVPN.

The widely respected XChaCha20 encryption algorithm is utilized, and it is a preferred choice for reputable companies such as Google and Cloudflare. It offers up to 256-bit encryption and is considered by some as a more future-proof solution than the commonly used AES-256 encryption in other applications.

(Image credit: Future)

Keeper is an excellent choice if you're searching for a reliable password manager that works on multiple platforms. It offers top-notch security protocols, mainstream features, and an advanced and user-friendly design. Although personal and family subscriptions are available, Keeper primarily focuses on serving the needs of businesses.

This product boasts impressive security credentials, including a zero-knowledge design, top-notch security auditing, cutting-edge encryption, and many other features. It also provides powerful admin tools, convenient sharing options, and remote access. You can also enjoy features like dark web monitoring, breached password alerts, shared folders, and password sharing.

However, Keeper doesn't have a free option. Despite this, its pricing is still competitive and often offers additional discounts.

Encryption is done on the fly and at the device level, with AES 256-bit and PBKDF2 encryption, so no readable information is ever kept on Keeper’s servers.

(Image credit: Future)

LogMeOnce Our expert review: Today's Best Deals VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Cross-platform support + Encrypted storage + Biometric options Reasons to avoid - Limited browser support - No phone support

Are you familiar with the LogMeOnce password manager? It's a top-notch choice for personal and business purposes, with impressive cross-platform compatibility, advanced security features, and login methods. Moreover, its free version is highly practical, offering comparable features to those that other companies typically charge for, such as unlimited passwords and device sync. However, the free version does include ads.

According to TechRadar, LogMeOnce is among the best password management programs available. It's reasonably priced, packed with advanced tools for business users, and supported by a range of powerful features. It also boasts a tidy user interface and works seamlessly with various web browsers, devices, and operating systems.

LogMeOnce offers top-notch security features, such as AES-256-bit encryption that complies with NIST guidelines and secure communication with the LogMeOnce server via SSL/TSL encrypted tunnel communication. What sets LogMeOnce apart is its collection of patented and copyrighted tools that provide added protection for your confidential information.

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for reliable password protection, 1Password is one of the best choices. It's known for its reasonable pricing, user-friendly interface, and extensive features. So whether you need it for personal or business use, 1Password covers you. It even offers family packages, one of the first in the market. With 1Password, you can easily sync your data across various platforms, such as Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. There's even a version for Chrome OS. Plus, with a subscription, you get 1 GB of document storage and the peace of mind that deleted passwords are retrievable for up to a year.

To enhance security, 1Password has incorporated Authy and Microsoft Authenticator for two-factor authentication. These are two of the best authenticator apps. Additionally, passwords are safeguarded with Secure Remote Password (SRP) and encrypted with AES 256-bit encryption, providing extra layers of credential authentication.

(Image credit: Bitwarden)

Bitwarden Best free password manager Our expert review: Today's Best Deals VISIT WEBSITE Reasons to buy + Sync unlimited passwords across unlimited devices + Open source + Multi-platform support + Highly secure with zero knowledge and full encryption Reasons to avoid - Basic desktop app - Paid subscription still required for some features - Limited to two users on free tier - Limited direct support

If you’re searching for a password manager that’s open-source, Bitwarden is worth considering. This freemium manager enables you to securely store confidential data in an encrypted vault, which is accessible across various platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. Additionally, Bitwarden extensions are available on all major browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and more.

Bitwarden is a great option for both individuals and businesses, as it offers many of the same features mentioned above. These include autofill, end-to-end encryption with AES-256 bit security, monitoring of vault health reports, syncing, and more.

For more, check out the best free VPN and best SecOps tools.