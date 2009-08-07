Western Digital My Book Studio Edition II 4TB review

Impressive performance, and connection for those who need extra space

Western Digital's latest addition to the My Book Studio range is this weighty double-width 4TB tome.

Partitioned and preformatted for your Mac, the Studio Edition II is a one-stop space solution that will appeal to anyone handling large amounts of data on a regular basis.

It isn't a budget drive, though, and while it offers good value, you're going to need to use that space to get the most from it. The key concept for the Studio Edition II is that it isn't just for backup.

The unit is equipped with a bevy of fast connection options; USB 2.0, FireWire 400, FireWire 800 and eSATA. This means you can connect it in the fastest way and use it as an internal hard drive.

By default, the twin 2TB hard drives have been configured as a striped array, giving the full 4TB of space, but the supplied utility makes reconfiguring the drives easy. Those looking for better security can create a 2TB mirrored array and reformat the drive.

Older Macs and Windows 2000/XP can't see drives larger than 2TB, so if you're working in a multi-OS environment that may be the way to go.

The My Book series has always been pleasantly styled, and while a little larger than the standard drives, this double-drive unit continues to be easy on the eye.

But the plastic casing isn't quite robust enough for our liking. Its flexibility will protect it from a few knocks, but when you've got up to 4TB of your precious data held, something a little more solid would be preferred.

