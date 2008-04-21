Trending

Genius G-Note 7100 review

Transfer your doodles to your PC

By PDAs and Pocket PCs 

The Genius G-Note 7100 can double as a tablet when attached to your PC

Our Verdict

An effective solution, but the price needs to come down before we'd consider this product seriously

For

  • Handy
  • Works well
  • Good handwriting recognition software

Against

  • Expensive

The best doodles you ever draw are the ones while you're on the phone or in the middle of a meeting.

Inevitably you had to quickly screw up that bit of paper, but with the Genius G-Note series you can instantly store all your doodles, and boring stuff like minutes of meetings, digitally through this A4 notepad.

Steep price

The problem, though, is that at £80 it's massively more expensive than translating your notes from pad to PC. Despite the multiple functionality, it's difficult trying to get past the price.

It can double as a tablet when attached to your PC and comes bundled with handwriting recognition software that can translate your notes fairly accurately.

Should you spend a lot of time in meetings, taking copious notes, then this could be a worthy buy.

The G-Note does what it does in an impressively capable fashion, but the high price is what's stopping us from being able to truly recommend it.