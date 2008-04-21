Genius G-Note 7100 review

An effective solution, but the price needs to come down before we'd consider this product seriously

The best doodles you ever draw are the ones while you're on the phone or in the middle of a meeting.

Inevitably you had to quickly screw up that bit of paper, but with the Genius G-Note series you can instantly store all your doodles, and boring stuff like minutes of meetings, digitally through this A4 notepad.

Steep price

The problem, though, is that at £80 it's massively more expensive than translating your notes from pad to PC. Despite the multiple functionality, it's difficult trying to get past the price.

It can double as a tablet when attached to your PC and comes bundled with handwriting recognition software that can translate your notes fairly accurately.

Should you spend a lot of time in meetings, taking copious notes, then this could be a worthy buy.

The G-Note does what it does in an impressively capable fashion, but the high price is what's stopping us from being able to truly recommend it.