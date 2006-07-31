Trending

Evesham V32EMRO review

Cutting corners never ends up being fun to watch

Things didn't get much better when we turned the V32EMRO on...

Our Verdict

It may seem cheap and it certainly performs cheaply

Against

  • Terrible image quality

    Poor HDMI positioning

    Dull colours

    It looks ugly

When HD-ready flatscreens first appeared on the market they were prohibitively pricey, but now their cost has fallen to the level of reasonable. By asking for £750 for the V32EMRO, Evesham is looking to push HD-ready prices even further down. Evesham doesn't call the 32-inch V32EMRO a television: it's an LCD Multi-media Display.

This could mean one of two things: Evesham's marketing department doesn't think TV is sexy, or the company wants to pull down customers expectations, because if this was a TV it would have to meet a certain level of performance. Unfortunately for Evesham, this spin doesn't hide the fact that this LCD is lacking. For a start the V32EMRO is ugly, reminiscent of the low-point of 1980s home electronics.

The connections roster gave us hope, but then we saw where the sole HDMI is positioned - round the back, high up the left hand side, almost flush against the case. This makes any insulated HDMI cable a tight fit when wall-mounting. The socket in our test model was also poorly cut out. Instead of sliding the HDMI in with a firm push, ours required jiggling and coaxing to get it in. Get a HDMI DVD player along with a HDTV receiver, and swapping cables won't be irritating, but enraging.

Things didn't get much better when we turned the V32EMRO on. This LCD delivered what we expected: not much. Running Nightwatch through an upsampling DVD player gave dynamic and striking pictures with a fair amount of detail. So long as nothing moved. As soon as the camera panned or a character shifted in the frame the picture began jerking.

The standard-definition performance was extremely poor, with high levels of grain, dull colours, and a grey sheen to blacks that absorbed detail in shadows. Squinting during Nightwatch wasn't fun. There is an adjustable backlight, but this didn't help things. The set's sound performance was reasonable - the speakers have a decent amount of power behind them - but they didn't do much for the movie's soundtrack. For watching TV, they'd be adequate.

While the Evesham isn't a complete disappointment, it doesn't excite and its performance doesn't make for good value for money. Those wanting a low-cost HD panel should put aside an extra £150 and get the JVC LT-32DR7 or the Acer AT3205-DTV.