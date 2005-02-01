PowerStixx Ultra 2.1

It looks good on paper, but just don't have enough quality to impress us

How the mighty have fallen, eh? In the old days, when Herr Porsche put pencil to paper, the result was a new 911. Now it's more likely to be a piggy bank, cutlery set or 2.1 system - like this Teutonic effort.

Sure, the candlestick-shaped speakers look cool, the solid aluminium remote impresses and the howitzer-sized bass tube has enough oomph to incur a visit from environmental health, but there's something missing - quality.

The rubber feet kept falling off the remote and the finish is just too ropey. If you're really looking for this kind of system at this kind of price, try the Harmon Kardon SoundSticks II instead.