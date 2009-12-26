Will dark matter neutralinos top trump the god particle?

All talk (at least around the physics lab water-cooler) may have been about the Higgs Boson – or the God particle to give it its more dramatic moniker – but the humble neutralino could potentially steal its thunder in the coming year, according to scientists.

With the Large Hadron Collider now active and continuing on its path to enlighten/destroy humanity, the Higgs Boson could now potentially be spotted for the first time in the tenties/teenies.

However, according to New Scientist, the as-yet unseen neutralino could be ready to steal in from stage left and elbow its way onto the front pages.

Supersymmetry

For those that aren't sure what the neutralino is (tssk), we can inform you that it is a key part of the theory of supersymmetry – where every elementary particle has a super-partner.

Perhaps more headline grabbing is the suggestion that neutralino could well be what is generally known as dark matter, and that it could be properly discovered outside of theory in the coming 12 months.

We wait with baited breath.

