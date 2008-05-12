When MacFormat met Walt Mossberg

The new MacFormat magazine podcast is out today featuring an exclusive interview with veteran Wall Street Journal columnist Walt Mossberg.

Mossberg writes two columns for the WSJ, edits a third, and runs the technology website (and associated technology conference) D | All Things Digital.

In the first part of this interview, Mossberg shares his views on the state of the computing industry and how it has changed and evolved over the years. The MacFormat podcast is available to download via iTunes or as a standalone MP3 file.

The second part of the Walt Mossberg interview will be available on 26th May.