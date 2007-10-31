NEC puts signal-boosting aerial in clothing

Next time you're cursing the lack of network coverage or poor reception on your mobile, count to ten and think of NEC's latest piece of R&D - a mobile aerial that can be sewn into clothing.

NEC's main breakthroughs in developing the aerial have been in devising a method that allows it to overcome the impedance caused by being so close to a human body and in constructing it so that there are no fragile soldered joints.

The 'wideband wearable antenna' is currently being used in tests to receive digital TV broadcasts, but the principle behind the device lends itself to anything required to pick up a signal.