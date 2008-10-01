CES 2009: Sneak preview

Can't wait until January to experience the excitement of CES?
The world's biggest electronics show has just unveiled interactive maps of the 2009 exhibition so you can wander around in a techno-daze without ever leaving your laptop.
The floor plans will be updated regularly until the show opens on January 8 next year.
Will Sony have a bigger stand than Samsung? Is it a long walk from Steve Ballmer's Microsoft key note to the loos? All these burning questions and more are yours to discover as you get lost in a virtual maze of Taiwanese companies selling identical solar-powered GPS units.
Fade to grey
New to the Consumer Electronics Show in 2009 will be a Silvers Summit area, chasing the rapidly shrinking pensions of America's 78 million ageing Baby Boomers, and Kids @ Play, a zone dedicated to entertaining the world's goggle-eyed technoliterate offspring.
Regular visitors to CES will be pleased to hear that amid all this innovation, some things remain the same: digital imaging, wireless and gaming will retain their own dedicated areas, and hotel rooms and other, ahem, service-oriented organisations in Sin City are looking forward to doubling their rates for the annual influx of over-excited geeks.