Windows 10 update will give power users plenty to play with

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 update – one that fans of PowerToys will be pretty happy with. The release fixes a number of security bugs and comes with a new user interface for its Image Resizer feature.

Although PowerToys has been around for a long time – it was originally included with Windows 95 – it has undergone a few notable developments since its inception. Towards the end of 2018, Microsoft provided fans of the open-source tool with some new features designed specifically for Windows 10, including FancyZones and PowerRename.

Now another update is coming, this time offering improvements to the Image Resizer feature, which was added earlier this year. The utility essentially lets power users bulk resize images without the need for a third-party app.

I've got the power

Unfortunately, although fans were pleased that Image Resizer was being brought to Windows 10 PowerToys, many felt that it was missing a user-friendly interface. Those complaints have now been addressed after Microsoft confirmed that the Windows 10 Fluent UI was being brought to Image Resizer.

With the update, users can resize images using the pre-defined sizes Small, Medium, Large, and Phone, or opt for a custom size instead. Support for themes will also be included. Similarly, the Color Picker tool will also be receiving the Fluent UI treatment.

Other updates coming to PowerToys include dark mode improvements and the ability to customize Windows to deliver a better multi-monitor setup. And in another aesthetic change, PowerToys will now have rounded corners, with Microsoft following the design template that it is bringing back to Windows 10X. The latest PowerToys update is available now from Microsoft’s GitHub page.

Via Windows Latest