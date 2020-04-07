Whitepaper: K-12 Digital content report

Even though digital content currently occupies only about a third of instructional materials and K-12 library/media center budget, its implementation is marking intensive growth. This refers to e-books and audiobooks, as opposed to print materials, that are used in teaching or for independent/student choice reading.

On top of that, an emerging trend continues to be the incorporation of digital materials in a library or media center when creating well-rounded e-book or audiobook collections.

This content owes its increasing popularity to the growth in importance of perceived advantages in its implementation since 2016. These include:

the capability of digital content to deliver instruction directly to students,

its cost-effectiveness,

the fact that it leverages devices that the school already owns

The “2019 K-12 Digital Content Report” analyzes current usage habits and upcoming plans, as well as administrators’ attitudes as they make decisions on which digital content to use in their practice.

For example, when selecting the digital content product, vendor, or both with which to use administrators typically place the utmost importance on its ability to facilitate differentiated or personalized learning.

The report is designed to provide information for digital content providers and help them meet educators’ curriculum, instruction, and literacy needs in the classroom, media centers, and throughout the school.