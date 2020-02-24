Top 10 books read by IT professionals

Technology is one of the most fast-paced industries, with new developments emerging every day. If you’re looking to stay at the forefront of this exciting and constantly evolving industry, books are extremely powerful.

Using reader behaviour data from the Perlego platform, I've compiled a list of the top 10 books that have been read by IT professionals throughout the past six months.

Whether you’re looking to implement new technologies in your business or expand your skillset as a technologist, you’ll find a book that suits your needs.

1. Blockchain for Business

Authors: Jai Singh Arun, Jerry Cuomo and Nitin Gaur

Publisher: Pearson (2019)

There’s been a great deal of hype about blockchain over the past few years, but how do businesses actually maximise the opportunity of this tech? Written by three experts from IBM’s Enterprise Blockchain practice, this book educates readers on how to create, implement and operate blockchain-based solutions by providing them with practical steps.

They explore a range of use cases (including cross-border payments, food and drug safety, trade finance, clinical trials and land registries) and review the best practices that underpin blockchain planning and delivery. The book is targeted at professionals of all backgrounds, such as senior decision makers, technologists, customers and investors.

2. The Cybersecurity Playbook - How Every Leader and Employee Can Contribute to a Culture of Security

Authors: Allison Cerra

Publisher: Wiley (2019)

With more than 60% of businesses reporting cyber attacks in 2019, there’s a clear need for firms to take steps to protect themselves and their customers from hackers. How can that be done, though? In this book, Allison Cerra provides a guide to help businesses stay one step ahead of hackers and ensure they remain secure.

Leveraging her experience working as senior vice president and chief marketing officer at cyber security giant McAfee, Cerra offers practical advice on how firms can identify vulnerabilities, assess threats and develop robust security strategies. The book includes simple assessments, action plans and current examples that businesses can use to mitigate the threat of hacks.

3. Algorithms to Live By - The Computer Science of Human Decisions

Authors: Brian Christian and Tom Griffiths

Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers (2016)

Written by award-winning author Brian Christian and cognitive scientist Tom Griffiths, this book gives readers a fascinating insight into how computer algorithms can be applied in everyday life. They explain how computer algorithms can be used to solve common decision-making problems and answer questions we all experience daily.

According to the authors, Algorithms to Live By “transforms the wisdom of computer science into strategies for human living”. They give examples such as finding a spouse, finding a parking spot, from organising your inbox, looking into the future and understanding human memory.

4. Why Digital Transformations Fail - The Surprising Disciplines of How to Take Off and Stay Ahead

Author: Tony Saldanha

Publisher: Berrett-Koehler Publishers (2019)

In today’s interconnected world, businesses that can leverage digital technologies to accelerate complex business processes and streamline the user experience for customers will set themselves apart from competitors. But despite the clear benefits here, why is it that 70% of digital transformations fail? Tony Saldanha, former vice president for IT and shared service at Procter & Gamble, believes that this doesn’t come down to technology or innovation issues.

Instead, he takes the view that digital transformations fail when organisations don’t set clear goals and processes to achieve them. In this book, Saldanha provides a five-stage model to help companies disrupt their industries before they’re disrupted by competitors. He draws on his own experience as an IT leader, providing real-life case studies and checklists.

5. The Cloud Adoption Playbook - Proven Strategies for Transforming Your Organization with the Cloud

Authors: Moe Abdula, Ingo Averdunk, Roland Barcia, Kyle Brown and Ndu Emuchay

Publisher: Wiley (2018)

Whether it’s helping to cut costs, improve security or provide greater agility and scalability, cloud computing offers firms a range of benefits. But before you can reap the rewards of cloud, where do you start? In the Cloud Adoption Playbook, several technical executives at IBM provide advice on how to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation.

In particular, they look at how cloud can solve major business needs; how to implement a cloud adoption framework; the key things to know about cloud adoption and digital transformation; the impact of cloud on areas such as culture, architecture and security; as well as the roles of governance and methodology.

6. Hands-On Artificial Intelligence for Cybersecurity

Author: Alessandro Parisi

Publisher: Packt (2019)

As cyber attacks continue to become more frequent and complex, there’s increasing pressure on businesses to ensure they have the resources to identify and mitigate cyber crime. However, with artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning technologies, firms can better protect themselves and their customers.

Technologist Alessandro Parisi explores how companies can identify security threats through the use of AI, create AI systems to detect security patterns and test AI-based cyber security technologies. The book is aimed at cyber security professionals, ethical hackers and businesses looking to leverage the power of AI.

7. The Future of Tech Is Female - How to Achieve Gender Diversity

Author: Douglas M. Branson

Publisher: New York University (2018)

Gender diversity is one of the biggest issues facing the technology industry. According to research from PWC, women only make up 5% of leadership positions in technology. Written by acclaimed business lawyer Douglas M. Branson, this book is described as “an accessible and timely guide to increasing female presence and leadership in tech companies”.

Branson explores the factors that make it difficult for women to enter the C-suite in the technology industry and the things that can be done to improve gender diversity. He considers different solutions, such as laws surrounding female employment and pledge programmes.

8. Bio-Inspired Computing Models and Algorithms

Authors: Tao Song, Pan Zheng, Mou Ling Dennis Wong and Xun Wang

Publisher: World Scientific Publishing Company (2019)

Targeted at researchers, academics and professionals working in areas such as artificial intelligence, neural networks, theoretical computer science, bioinformatics and biocomputing, this book investigates the “designs and developments of computer algorithms and models based on biological mechanisms and living phenomena”. The authors, who are renowned researchers in their fields, provide inspiration on developing high-performance computer algorithms that can solve real-life problems.

9. Machine Learning with Spark and Python - Essential Techniques for Predictive Analytics

Authors: Michael Bowles

Publisher: Wiley (2019)

Michael Bowles, who teaches machine learning at the University of New Haven and Hacker Dojo, explores a range of essential techniques for predictive analytics using Spark and Python. The book helps computing students and professionals use machine learning for predicting outcomes, such as identifying cases of fraud.

10. Showstopper - The Breakneck Race to Create Windows NT and the Next Generation at Microsoft

Author: G. Pascal Zachary

Publisher: Open Road Media (2014)

Wall Street Journal reporter G. Pascal Zachary gives an inside look at how famed developer David Cutler and a team of software developers gave so much of their lives to create Windows NT. He provides an in-depth look at the software development process, what it’s like to be a coder working on a major computing project and what it takes to create an original program.

