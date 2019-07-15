This cheap ruggedised tablet is probably the best on the market

Leading ruggedised smartphone maker Blackview has unveiled what it calls the world’s largest rugged mobile, the BV6100.

With a 6.88-inch display, it is within touching distance of popular non-rugged tablets like the Amazon Fire 7 when it comes to size and while it is far more expensive, at $150, it does have some features that make it a compelling purchase.

A phone like no other

This is a phone so it can make calls and access the internet without needing Wi-Fi connectivity. It has front and rear cameras although all three, at 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel (back) and 5-megapixel (front), are likely to just about good enough for casual snapping.

The 6.88-inch, 19:9 display has a 1440 x 720 pixel resolution which is likely to result in pictures or images that lack in sharpness. Its pixel density, at 234ppi (pixels per inch), is far lower than the 400+ppi we’re used to see on mainstream smartphones.

On the other hand, a lower pixel count -will improve battery life (it comes with a 5.58Ah battery) and graphics performance (its is powered by an entry level chip, the MT6761, which uses a PowerVR GE8300 GPU).

A tablet with a difference

The display is an AMOLED screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The BV6100, like most Chinese smartphones, can accommodate two SIM cards and supports dual standby.

Note that it comes only with 3GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage, which can be complemented by a microSD card. The rest of the specification includes Android 9.0, IP68/MIL-STD-810G/IP69K, reverse charging, face unlock, four global navigation satellite systems, NFC and a covered microUSB port.