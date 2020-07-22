These compact Ryzen motherboards pack two Intel 10GbE LAN ports

ASRock Rack has introduced two motherboards based on AMD’s X570 chipset and designed for the company’s Ryzen processors with up to 16 cores.

Both platforms can be used to build compact NAS, servers or workstations so they are equipped with a baseboard management controller (BMC) as well as two 10GbE ports powered by a controller from Intel.

ASRock Rack’s X570D4I-2T and X570D4U-2L2T motherboards feature an AM4 socket that supports AMD Ryzen processors with up to 105 W TDP, four memory slots supporting up to 128 GB of DDR4 SDRAM with or without ECC, a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot for graphics cards or ultra-fast enterprise-grade SSDs, an OCulink port to support multiple Serial ATA connections, Intel’s X550 controller that handles two 10 GbE ports as well as the Aspeed ASP2500 BMC paired with a dedicated GbE port (controlled by the Realtek RTL8211E) for remote management.

Up to 16 cores in SFF PC

The smaller Mini-ITX X570D4I-2T is designed for ultra-compact systems, yet it has an OCulink port that can support up to eight SATA storage devices (so, up to 144 TB of storage space when 18 TB HDDs are used) as well as an M.2-2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 x4 or SATA SSDs.

The larger micro-ATX X570D4I-2T motherboard supports up to 8 SATA drives natively, can connect four more SATA storage devices using an optional M2-HD controller as well as two M.2 SSDs featuring a PCIe 4.0 x4 or SATA interface. In addition, the platform carries a PCIe 4.0 x8 slot, a PCIe x1 slot, and two Intel i210-powered GbE ports (in case two 10 GbE connections are not enough).

With support for up to 12 SATA drives and at least three high-end SSDs with a PCIe 4.0 interface, the ASrock X570D4I-2T can enable devices with rather formidable storage capacity and extreme performance.

ASRock Rack’s X570D4U-2L2T and X570D4I-2T motherboards are listed at the company’s website, so expect them to hit the market shortly. Given positioning of the platforms and enterprise-grade 10 GbE ports, expect them to be priced accordingly.

